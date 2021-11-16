It’s morally wrong to kill someone but there are those whose evil subconscious triggers the need for human blood in their hands even without a motive. Meanwhile, there are also those whose desire to kill comes from pent-up anger or the need to exact revenge from a tragic or post-traumatic past. There is no shortage of reasons why people kill each other, and this has been a constant premise in the cinematic world. But assassins, on the other hand, are just in it for the money. Killing becomes their profession. As such, they are trained and skilled at lethal execution and they do it discreetly, or should we say, stealthily. Assassin movies are always great entertainment. They also give the audience a glimpse into the lives of these contract killers.

There is something devious about watching someone kill another in cold blood on the silver screen. It gives a feeling of danger, thrill, incredulous wonder, suspense, horror, and more. When it comes to the big screen, there are a lot of these hitman films. Keanu Reeves, for one, plays the role of the contract killer very well in John Wick. Here, he trades his acrobatic stunts in The Matrix for the more lethal revolver in John Wick.

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington is very discreet as an assassin in Equalizer. Then you have Quintin Tarantino’s films including cult classic Pulp Fiction and the action-packed Kill Bill. There are tame assassin movies where the killers do the job quietly with silencers, poisons, and more non-graphic means. Then there are also those that are pure unadulterated carnage where you see great action, blood, and gore.

Below we have listed down 20 of the best assassin movies to have hit cinemas. We guarantee you these films will make cold blood boil and induce some clenched fists, expletive-ridden outbursts, and adrenaline surges. So, scour the list and see which one triggers you the most.