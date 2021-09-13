Boys will be boys, especially that when it comes to their choices of films, sniper movies top their list. Women typically watch soppy drama and romance genres but men want them rough, tough, and bloody. Action and war films brim with themes of betrayal, vengeance, violence, and crime. Then there’s the heroic sniper who gets to save the day.

Accounts of brutal war fought by brave soldiers reveal hellish, dark experiences. Most if not all of these films are based on history and true events that tremendously shape our world at present but still affect the future of humankind.

Men generally love to watch sniper movies. Why? They tell exhilarating stories of crime heroes and top-caliber war protagonists that won long, hard-fought battles against life-sucking terrorists who mercilessly bomb thousands of innocent souls to the afterlife.

Huge filmmakers have offered this kind of thrilling, heart-pumping action to the big screen, decade after decade since the dawn of motion pictures. Depicted as heroes or otherwise, snipers featured in movies exhibit cunning and stealth tactics. They’re like killing machines programmed to gun down and ultimately kill the major antagonist to win the war. And perhaps bring balance to the scale of justice at the tip of their long-range rifles. However, behind the face is a human who suffers from his personal struggles and nightmares that haunt him in his sleep.

If all that sounds like your cup of tea, maybe it’s time to amp up your day! Hop on the couch and treat yourself to a surround 4K cinematic experience right in the comforts of home. From modern to classics, we round up the 23 best sniper movies in random order. All these sniper movies promise not to disappoint. They feature intense action that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Now, grab the popcorn and that cold beer from the fridge ‘coz here we go!