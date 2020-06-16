Let’s get this out of the way first: There’s no right or wrong way to watch a “film series.” The way movies are structured now teach film goers to prize linearity above everything else. And while this approach has its merits, the world of movies is more than just following a sequence of events. It’s also about soaking yourself in mood, atmosphere, aesthetics, and at times, philosophy.
But when you’re dealing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, things get a little trickier. Granted, you can just watch Marvel’s cinematic lineup in chronological order — that is, respective to when each film was released. If you go this route, just like most people have and are doing, by the end you’ll come to be acquainted with the MCU lore respective to how Marvel wants you to understand its grand stories. However, there are several ways to watch the entire Marvel tapestry.
Below, we’ve written an easy-to-follow MCU Movies In Order guide on how to watch all the major Marvel movies in order. By order, we mean a way of watching that will help you avoid the series’ inconsistencies when it comes to continuity as much as possible, of which there are aplenty.
The MCU officially started in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, but that doesn’t mean it should be the first thing you watch. The entire MCU spans 20 and over 10 TV series, with more installments in the pipeline. Yes, this is one of the most massive film series in existence, so we felt the need to inform you that there’s an easy and intuitive way to tame this juggernaut.
But before you take the plunge, take a moment to remind yourself that ultimately it doesn’t really matter in which order you watch these films. As we’ve said, while film shines most in its conventions of linearity, this isn’t the only way to enjoy this medium. Start with Captain Marvel if you very well damn please — your experience will be different than most, but it will be unique to you. And above all, don’t forget to enjoy watching. Without further ado, check out our official MCU Movies In Order guide:
Captain America: The First Avenger
If you search for “MCU Movies In Order” on Google, chances are many of the articles are going to say that you should start with Captain America: The First Avenger. Don’t trust any MCU Movies In Order article that says otherwise.
Though it’s not the first Marvel movie in terms of release date, it takes place much earlier than the rest of the movies. The whole film is basically just a stockpile of flashbacks, which means it contains important plot elements and details you shouldn’t miss to deepen your understanding of the grand MCU lore.
In this film, we see the creation of the super-soldier, portrayed by Chris Evans, including his first battle with Hydra and its leader, Red Skull. Captain America: The First Avenger also officially introduces us to the Tesseract, which is a key object in the MCU. Long story short, it’s a great way to kick off the story. In and of itself, the film certainly isn’t the best entry in the MCU, but that’s subjective, of course. After all, it was still 2011. At that time, Marvel was finding its footing as a cinematic powerhouse. In any case, it’s solid, action-packed, and kickstarts the grand MCU tale spectacularly.
Director: Joe Johnston – Screenplay: Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely – Cast: Chris Evans, Tommy Lee Jones, Hugo Weaving – Release Date: July 22, 2011 – Run Time: 2h 4m
Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel, one of the more recent films in this list, tells us the origin story of Carol Danvers, and it takes place in the ‘90s, so it’s the second film you should see after Captain America: The First Avenger.
Not only does it mark the official introduction of Captain Marvel, it also sets up Nick Fury’s place in the entire timeline. Captain Marvel also picks up the story of the Tesseract, which — spoiler alert, but not really — is what gives Carol Danvers her powers.
This film is steeped in action, but also nostalgia. If you grew up during the ‘90s, you’ll have a field day with this one. Remember Blockbuster stores? Dial-up internet? Yeah, we do, too. By the way, Captain Marvel is the first female-led entry in the MCU, and it broke box office records this year. Talk about girl power, yeah? Marvel, when’s that Black Widow movie coming out? Please get a move on. Sincerely, Marvel fans.
Director: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck –Screenplay: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet – Cast: – Release Date: March 8, 2019 – Run Time: 2h 4m
Iron Man
Ah, the thing that started it all. Iron Man singlehandedly catapulted the comic book adaptation to extreme popularity. So major is this entry, in fact, that we’re not even sure if Marvel would have been able to build an entire cinematic universe if the film wasn’t successful. Thankfully, it was, and the rest is history.
While this is the first MCU film released, it places third in this chronology. As the title suggests, the film is very much focused on Tony Stark, or Iron Man himself, more specifically, his journey toward becoming a superhero. Stay around a little while after the credits roll to see Nick Fury talk about the “Avengers Initiative.”
As a film, this is perhaps one of the most memorable entries in the MCU, in large part due to an incredible performance from Robert Downey, Jr. as the titular superhero. Thanks to his expert portrayal, Iron Man becomes this compassionate goof that, while oozing with bro-dude arrogance, shows hints of startling vulnerability.
Director: Jon Favreau – Screenplay: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Art Marcum – Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges – Release Date: May 2, 2008 – Run Time: 2h 6m
Iron Man 2
Pop Iron Man 2 immediately after watching Iron Man. Beware, though: this is the point where timelines start overlapping and this becomes a bit tricky and confusing for viewers, but bear with us. Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, and Thor all take place at almost the exact same time, so it doesn’t really matter what order you watch those three. Still, we put Iron Man 2 immediately Iron Man just for continuity’s sake.
It’s confusing, we know. But Marvel has sanctioned this lineup, just in case you were wondering. The studio says you should start with Iron Man 2 after watching Iron Man, then The Incredible Hulk, and finally, Thor.
As a film, Iron Man 2 is even better than its predecessor, picking up where the first one left off: Tony Stark is at odds with his identity and at the same time has to thwart increasing government intervention. For a blockbuster, it’s surprisingly adept in showing Stark’s interiority, which is rare for a film this massive.
Director: Jon Favreau – Screenplay: Justin Theroux – Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle – Release Date: May 7, 2010 – Run Time: 2h 5m
The Incredible Hulk
The Incredible Hulk follows one of the most unsung heroes of Marvel’s lineup: Bruce Banner. In the film, Banner is on the run from Green Thunderbolt Ross and the US military. When he comes to the awful realization that he’ll never be able to contain the sheer hostility and power of the Hulk, Ross then goes on to create an entirely new version of the Hulk using another soldier. But of course, he finds control slip away not long thereafter. The Incredible Hulk stars Edward Nortorn, who originally played the character but was replaced eventually by Mark Ruffalo, who reprises the character in future entries, in 2012.
Sadly, the standalone Hulk film is one of the more critically panned entries in the entire MCU, but don’t fret. Marvel fans are optimistic the studio will release another standalone Hulk film some time in the future. Stick around up until after the credits to see a scene featuring Tony Stark.
Director: Louis Leterrier – Screenplay: Zak Penn – Cast: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth – Release Date: June 13, 2008 – Run Time: 1h 52m
Thor
Thor, the God of Lightning, is played by none other than Chris Hemsworth, and both himself and his character have produced tons of memes, one of them riffing on Thor’s perfect hair. In this film, we follow Thor as he comes to be banished to Earth from Asgard by Odin, his father, all thanks to the sly shenanigans of Loki. So Thor must prove he’s worthy and get back on his father’s good graces.
Thankfully, he meets a pretty cool scientist on Earth, played with gusto and elegance by Academy Award-winning actor Natalie Portman. She helps him place things back on the right course before Loki can pull off another one of his devious, desperate plans. This movie is the perfect precedent to the Avengers film released in 2012, especially considering Loki is the main villain in both. And just like the film preceding, it’s got as much action, attitude, and heart. Hemsworth a measured, thoughtful performance here.Stick around to see a post-credits scene featuring the Tesseract.
Director: Kenneth Branagh – Screenplay: Ashley Edward Miller, Zack Stentz, Don Payne – Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston – Release Date: May 6, 2011 – Run Time: 1h 54m
The Avengers
The Avengers is considered to be the culmination of what Marvel, or Marvel fans, refer to as “Phase 1” of the MCU. Assuming you followed our Marvel Cinematic Universe order list faithfully, you’re already familiar with all the heroes that make an appearance in The Avengers.
In this film, Nick Fury assembles The Avengers in order to face off against Loki, who this time is made a formidable evil thanks to the Tesseract’s powers. Oh, and there’s an alien horde that invades New York City, too. Clearly, The Avengers has their work cut out for them.
The Avengers is one of the most iconic MCU entries to date, not only because it’s a genuinely affecting ensemble film, but also because group superhero films are rarely successful. But Marvel managed to pull it off and put teamwork center stage without losing each member’s individuality. There’s a Hawkeye film in the works, as is a standalone Black Widow entry, and we’ll update this list when those are released. And if the timeline they’re on makes sense, of course.
Director: Joss Whedon – Screenplay: Joss Whedon, Zak Penn, Joss Whedon – Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson – Release Date: May 4, 2012 – Run Time: 2h 23m
Iron Man 3
And then there’s Iron Man 3, the perfect palette cleanser after watching The Avengers. Don’t get us wrong — it’s just as action-packed, just as tightly written, and just as engaging as that entry. But this takes place six months directly after the giant brawl in New York City. Here, Tony Stark is dealing with the aftermath of that gruesome melee, which nearly killed him. Armed with panic and anxiety, he sets off building an entire army of Iron Man suits so he can always be at the ready in case another alien form invades his home.
Iron Man 3 is perhaps the only MCU entry that handles mental illness quite decently, as we get to watch Stark’s downward spiral as he fails to cope with his PTSD. This film is a crucial entry because it will serve as a contextual jumping off point for future entries, including Age of Ultron and Civil War.
Director: Shane Black – Screenplay: Drew Pearce and Shane Black – Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle – Release Date: May 3, 2013 – Run Time: 2h 11m
Thor: The Dark World
Then we get to Thor: The Dark World, the sequel to Thor, in which we follow the titular hero as he returns to Asgard to tie up loose ends. He doesn’t have much time to dilly-dally, though. New York City is a trainwreck thanks to Loki’s schemes, and on top of that, the ancient Dark Elves return. Thor’s grandfather once defeated them before and they were long thought to be extinct. But as you in the Norse world, things catch up to you when you least expect it.
Thor must find a powerful weapon called the Aether, which will later be revealed as an Infinity Stone, just one of the six most powerful gems in the MCU. Thor: The Dark World is a pretty gnarly film, and it’s genuinely one of the most aesthetically interesting out of all the entries here. It’s also got a bitchin’ ‘80s-infused soundtrack.
Director: Alan Taylor – Screenplay: Christopher Yost, Stephen McFeely, Christopher Markus – Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston – Release Date: November 8, 2013 – Run Time: 1h 52m
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Since the events of The Avengers, Captain America has been working for a special government agency called Shield, but he finds himself in a bit of a moral quandary as he learns more about that organization’s plans. Sebastian Stan reprises his role as the Winter Soldier after first making an appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, later becoming one of the most iconic characters of the MCU. Here, we also have Anthony Mackie, who plays The Falcon, also one of Marvel’s most beloved dudes. Stick around at least up until the middle of the credits to watch a pretty sick reveal.
Captain America: The First Avenger isn’t the highest-rated Captain American or Marvel film in this list, which is in large part due to its at times wonky writing. Still, it’s saved phenomenally by a fantastic performance from Chris Evans and unapologetically retro aesthetic. These elements shouldn’t meld, but they do, and as a whole, the film’s kinks when you view the sum instead of its finer parts.
Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo – Screenplay: Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely – Cast: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan – Release Date: April 4, 2014 – Run Time: 2h 16m
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1
The whole Guardians of the Galaxy crew make their debut here. It’s genuinely one of the most beloved Marvel franchises to date, in large part because it’s super off-kilter and unlike the rest of its cinematic siblings in surprising ways. It’s got a killer soundtrack, to boot. Thanos is back, and the story focuses on a new Infinity Stone called the Power Stone, which is housed within the orb.
We follow Christ Pratt as Peter Quill, a rogue scavenger who stumbles across the Infinity Stone, and with a ragtag group of friends equally jaded and skewed as him, they race against time to stop Ronan the Accuser from wielding the Power Stone. Like all the MCU movies before it, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 is packed with action, each setpiece and sequence more elaborate and filled with spectacle than the last. But not only that, this film is also brimming with personality. Perhaps it might even be one of the few films in the Marvel conan unafraid to crack jokes about itself. Very meta.
Director: James Gunn – Screenplay: James Gunn and Nicole Perlman – Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista – Release Date: August 1, 2014 – Run Time: 2h 2m
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Immediately after finishing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, get on with the second volume stat. Since this article is about what order to watch Marvel movies in, we’d argue you should don’t watch anything after Vol. 1 other than Vol. 2.
The critically acclaimed sequel follows a few months after the original, so the story remains fresh if you just happened to breeze through the first film. Here, Quill is falling deeper in love with Gamora, played by the amazing Zoe Saldana. The film delves into Quill’s past, and he’s also made to confront its mysteries when he comes face to face with a godlike character known as Ego. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is one of the most original Marvel entries ever, just like its predecessor. Though it follows a very rigid storytelling formula, its execution and charm is unlike any other film in the MCU.
As a whole, we’re not really sure if this is the absolute right place to put these two films in. That’s because both Guardians of the Galaxy films seem to occupy its own timeline entirely, devoid of chronological relations to other MCU movies given that it all takes place in outer space. But if you trust us, there would be no problems in regards to coherence. Just keep following this MCU release order we’ve cobbled up and you’ll be fine. Promise.
Director: James Gunn – Screenplay: James Gunn – Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista – Release Date: May 5, 2017 – Run Time: 2h 17m
The Avengers: Age of Ultron
Now comes the really fun stuff. We’re edging closer and closer to Endgame, easily the most momentous entry in the whole Avengers saga, which means the films nearest that film are much more engaging since there is a lot more at stake this time.
In Age of Ultron, the Avengers reunite to confront a mistake perpetrated by Tony Stark himself and Bruce Banner: an artificial intelligence called Ultron. This film is a huge turning point in the MCU canon in terms of setting up the events of Infinity War and beyond. At this point, the wear and tear in the team spirit become noticeable. It also introduces new Avengers: The Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Vision, played by Elizabeth Olson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Paul Bettany, respectively. Stick around at least until the middle of the credits to see a scene where Thanos picks up the Gauntlet for the first time. Spooky.
Director: Joss Whedon – Screenplay: Joss Whedon – Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson – Release Date: May 1, 2015 – Run Time: 2h 21m
Ant-Man
In Ant-Man, we welcome Paul Rudd into the Marvel family. He plays a cat burglar recruited by Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, to wear the Ant-Man suit in order to stop the technology from landing on the hands of evil.
Corey Stoll plays Pym’s menacing former prodigy, who has recreated the technology in the form of a yellow jacket suit. Ant-Man’s job is to stop him and save the day. Ant-Man is one of the weirdest entries in the list of Marvel movies, but in a good way. It’s truly boggling how underrated this gem is. Seriously. An ant-sized superhero? The setpieces are spectacular and unlike any other, given they’re micro. This small-scale film has a pretty big heart. Rudd is great as the titular hero, as he is in everything.
This film also acts as a signpost for the beginning of the “next generation” of the MCU lore. It also introduces the Quantum Real, which is super crucial to the events in Endgame.
Director: Peyton Reed – Screenplay: Edgar Wright, Joe Cornish, Adam McKay – Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll – Release Date: July 17, 2015 – Run Time: 1h 57m
Captain America: Civil War
Then we get to Captain America: Silver War. Although the title features the Captain himself, almost every single Avenger makes an appearance in this film, while introducing two more significant additions to the lineup: Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, and Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, who’s youth is a striking metaphor to the essence of Spider-Man, which is a teenage boy learning the responsibilities of being a hero and finding difficulty fitting into that role. It’s a joy to see Holland nail that anxiety.
Back to the Avengers: Here, they’re all split into teams because Captain America wants to save his friend Bucky Barnes, who appears to be responsible for the bombing of a United Nations session. This also marks the point where — spoilers ahead — Tony Stark and Captain America go on separate ways, which creates problems because soon Thanos will wreak havoc.
Director: Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo – Screenplay: Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely – Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Tom Holland – Release Date: May 6, 2016 – Run Time: 2h 27m
Spiderman: Homecoming
After enjoying a bit of the spotlight in Captain America: Civil War, Holland gets to star in his own movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The web-slinging hero is fantastic in his solo debut, facing off Vulture, played by Michale Keaton, a construction foreman who has turned into a weapons dealer on the black market after acquiring technology from the New York City battle in the first Avengers film. The continuity is simply delicious.
On top of such massive perils, Peter Parker is also trying to deal with the ins and outs of being a teenager, specifically being a freshman in high school, which comes with its own challenges that rival Keaton’s menace. Indeed, the world of high school can be just as daunting as a super evil madman who wants to wreak havoc, but mysteriously, you come out alive after everything. As we’ve said, Holland nails it as both Parker and Spider-Man. His portrayal is really what makes this movie truly alive, plus excellent performances from castmates Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.
Director: Jon Watts – Screenplay: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Jon Watts – Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau – Release Date: July 7, 2017 – Run Time: 2h 13m
Doctor Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch officially becomes the newest member of the Marvel family, playing Stephen Strange, a world-class surgeon who, after a tragic accident, is left unable to use his hands. Pretty rough if your job requires you to use your hands at all times.
Strange then travels the world seeking a cure that will give him back the ability to wield his hands. He does find it, but not in a way he was expecting. We’ll leave the rest of the details out — just watch it, it’s a joy.
This film also officially introduces the Time Stone, which is housed within the Eye of Agamotto. Doctor Strange is tricky to place in a MCU chronological order list since the events are spread over an extended period of time. It starts at around the events of Civil War but ends right around the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. But fear not, the story will make sense, just trust us.
Director: Scott Derrickson – Screenplay: Jon Spaihts, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill – Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams – Release Date: November 4, 2016 – Run Time: 1h 55m
Black Panther
If we started talking about how important a film Black Panther is in the grand scope of cultural conversation, we’d run out of words. It is singularly one of the most impressive and unique Marvel entries to date, rich in African motifs, with nearly every frame of this utterly gorgeous film painted with elements pulled from the enormous archive of African artifacts.
In this film, we follow T’Challa home to Wakanda as he’s about to be named king. There, he faces Killmonger, a mistake in his father’s past that now wants to take over the throne. Played with terrifying brio and physicality by Micahel B Jordan, Killmonger is easily one of the best villains in the history of Marvel films.
To note, Black Panther starts soon after the events of Civil War, so you can watch it after watching that film, but Marvel itself prefers this order. If you want to go your own way, be our guest.
Director: Ryan Coogler – Screenplay: Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole – Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o – Release Date: February 16, 2018 – Run Time: 2h 14m
Thor: Ragnarok
This is the third solo film for Thor, and here we find the hero slung across space after his father dies and his hammered is destroyed by Hella, his long-long sister, played by the Academy Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett.
Also, here Thor and the Hulk team up with Loki and Valkyrie, played by Thessa Thompson, to take on Hella. Note: This is the first time we see Thor and The Hulk after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Thor:Ragnarok picks up two years after that film. Stick around at least until the middle of the credits to see Thor and company run into Thanos’ ship. Thor: Ragnarok is one of the most critically acclaimed of all Marvel films, in large part because of the performances and Taika Waititi’s direction. Many critics say it’s the best installment in the Thor trilogy, so you’re in for a real treat.
Director: Taika Waititi – Screenplay: Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle, Christopher L. Yost – Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett – Release Date: November 3, 2017 – Run Time: 2h 10m
Ant-Man and the Wasp
In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang is back, but in house arrest following his role in the Civil War. Also, he hasn’t seen Hope, Hank Pym’s daughter. Still, he agrees to do them a favor, believing Pym will be capable of recovering Hope’s mother from the Quantum Realm. We won’t spoil any more details, just go see it. Ant-Man and the Wasp is seriously one of the strongest sequels Marvel has ever put out. The set pieces are grander. The fight sequences are even more elaborate and spectacular. It’s just much, much better across the board.
A little note, though: Ant-Man and the Wasp is particularly tricky to place in this timeline because it takes place at the same time as Infinity War, with its mid-credits scene lining up with the infamous “Snap.” However, it would be wrong to place it between that film and Endgame because those two movies are essentially one long tale spliced into halves. Anyway, we think is the right spot for it.
Director: Peyton Reed – Screenplay: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd – Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña – Release Date: July 6, 2018 – Run Time: 1h 58m
Avengers: Infinity War
Then we come to the Infinity War. After carefully orchestrating a grand plan to collect all the Infinity Stones, Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, decides to just collect the stones himself. Problem is, the Avengers is an obstacle he must overcome, a tall order considering they’re spread across the universe. Thanos of course manages to collect all the Infinity Stones required to wipe out half of the entire universe. And here is where he does the iconic Snap, erasing 50 percent of all life in the grand tapestry of existence.
Despite that, this movie is really, really fun to watch. Not because half of our beloved cast is mercilessly punted into the sunset. There’s just a simple joy and jolt of energy in seeing Marvel really commit to storytelling and raising the stakes, even if it means killing some of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema.
Director: Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo – Screenplay: Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely – Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt – Release Date: April 27, 2018 – Run Time: 2h 29m
Avengers: Endgame
And thus, we come to the point where it all ends. After Thanos wipes out half of all life in the universe, the Avengers must somehow make things right again, but how? Well, five years pass. A small chance to undo all of Thanos’ damage lands on their lap, but before that can happen, Tony Stark and Captain American must first get in each other’s good spirits again.
The stories and character arcs we’ve been following since the first Iron Man film and the first Avengers film coalesce in this tearful, gorgeous sendoff. Each plot comes to fruition at this point, and it is seriously impressive seeing how Marvel has managed this feat, given the behemoth MCU has become. Do not ever watch this film without first following this list first. Do not skip to Endgame, for the love of all things holy. Trust us, it’ll just ruin the experience. Or at least it wouldn’t be as impactful.
Director: Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo – Screenplay: Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely – Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, – Release Date: April 26, 2019 – Run Time: 3h 1m
Spiderman: Far From Home
Spoilers ahead: Spider-Man: Far From Home is the most recent MCU film, and the first to take place post-Snap. More than centering on Parker’s adventures for a second time, it also tries to offer us, the audience, a look at an MCU without Tony Stark.
We welcome Jake Gyllenhaal to the Marvel family, here playing Mysterio, Spider-Man’s nemesis du jour. It’s not entirely clear who exactly Mysterio is, though. Is he someone Spider-Man can trust? Or is he harboring secret evil for our web-slinging friend? Well, you have to watch to find out.
Spider-Man: Far From Home also marks the new “phase” in the MCU. For 10 years, the series was built toward the Infinity War. With that chapter closed, it’s time to see what’s next. With that, this list is officially finished. For now, of course. Marvel recently announced a ton of new films still in the pipeline, including a standalone Hawkeye film, which could be interesting. Stay tuned.
Director: Jon Watts – Screenplay: Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers – Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya – Release Date: July 2, 2019 – Run Time: 2h 9m