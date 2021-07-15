Pablo Escobar

Pablo Escobar Grave Net Worth: $58 billion

Pablo Escobar, aka The King of Cocaine, was a ridiculously rich Colombian drug lord, who dealt only with cocaine. He remained famous for his impressive wealth, was considered to be the world’s richest criminal ever. In the early 1990s, his drug empire translated to a personal fortune of about $30 billion ($58 billion after inflation adjustment for 2014). In 1989, Escobar’s cartel controlled 80% of the global cocaine market, which brought him worldwide notoriety. He was even featured on the Forbes list of billionaires, which included 227 people at the time.

The Story of Pablo Escobar

I’d rather be in a grave in Colombia than in prison in the United States Pablo Escobar



Pablo Escobar and his soon Sebastián Marroquín( born Pablo Emilio Escobar )

Pablo Escobar wife Maria Victoria Henao

Pablo Escobar and his daughter Manuela Escobar Henao

As a child he set himself a very high goal: he wanted to become rich quick, and he had the ambition of being a millionaire by age twenty-two. Pablo (his full name was Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria) began his career as a criminal in his teenage years by selling contraband cigarettes, stealing cars, running petty street scams, selling fake lottery tickets, and even stealing and then selling gravestones. His brother later claimed that the gravestones were not stolen, but taken away from those who hadn’t paid for the site.

There can only be one king. Pablo Escobar



Pablo Escobar after his arrest for trafficking in 1976

In modern business it is not the crook who is to be feared most, it is the honest man who doesn’t know what he is doing. Pablo Escobar



The first time he made a quick $100,000 was in his early twenties, when he kidnaped and received a ransom for an important executive in Medellin, his hometown. Soon afterwards he entered the alluring realm of drug dealing and worked his way up to become its undisputed ruler in the city. The 1980s represented the height of his trafficking career, and at that time he would spend $1,000 a week on rubber bands that were used to wrap the innumerable stacks of cash.

The money was deposited mainly in warehouses, which led to a significantly high annual loss of ten percent, caused by rats that would creep in and nibble at the bills. Even so, Escobar’s wealth was increasing constantly, allowing him to enjoy a fabulous luxury lifestyle while dealing with the authorities in a very simple way: his approach was called “plata o plomo”, which literally meant “silver or lead”, alluding to the fact that the authorities had only two options – to accept hefty bribes or to be shot.

I can replace things, but I could never replace my wife and kids Pablo Escobar



Having a native talent for public relations, the drug lord also played the Robin Hood card by helping the poor in his city. He would sponsor children’s football teams and even help build schools, hospitals, and churches. The poor loved him and voluntarily helped conceal his illegal operations by not talking to the authorities or by helping as lookouts. When he was finally cornered and shot dead by the police in 1993 at age 44, over 25,000 people attended his funeral.

Colombian police and military forces storm the rooftop where drug lord Pablo Escobar was shot dead

Pablo Escobar Grave

