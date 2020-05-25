Before Netflix became an online streaming giant, there was cable TV, the ultimate source of entertainment for the whole family. Home Box Office, or better known as HBO, kick-started the golden age of TV. It pretty much dominated the cable network scene during its peak with its vast offerings of blockbuster movies, award-winning shows, and stand-up specials.

“It’s not TV. It’s HBO.” The premium cable TV’s slogan defined the network with its own air of authority and class. You can’t have cable TV without HBO.

Over the years, HBO has evolved but it wasn’t until the 1990s that it realized its potential to create original shows. The success of Oz, the first original program released in 1997, convinced the network to produce more of its kind and this has so far worked to HBO’s benefit more than a decade after.

The medium has put out thousands of hours of original content since and doesn’t seem to slow down any time soon, especially when the competition (Netflix) is racking up the streaming charts. Ranking aside, HBO has already developed a sterling reputation not just with writers, talents, and directors but also with viewers for its production of quality programming.

HBO is not all about producing fantasy shows and murder mystery stories (which seem to get a lot of attention) these days. The cable balances it out with the release of drama, comedy, sitcoms, and any slice-of-life tales that make the audience resonate with the characters, thus providing HBO an edge over other networks.

It has most of the best original shows aired on TV, not including Oz. There’s Six Feet Under, True Blood, Boardwalk Empire, Westworld, and the recently-concluded epic fantasy series Game of Thrones. There is a lot more to the list and the titles you can find below.

Out of the many original shows that HBO has released, we have narrowed the list to twenty. These shows deserve your viewing attention not only because of their high entertainment value but also because of their creativity, influence, and importance to the outsider.

These are timeless shows and they stand out because they either give powerful morals or help us see the value of family and friends and help us realize our destiny. These HBO original shows prove to us viewers that we are merely humans who feel remorse, pain, love, compassion, joy, grief, and who inevitably only has one destination in the journey called life– death.