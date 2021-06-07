A good movie experience is nothing without the puzzles, mysteries, and action-packed sequences to keep your brain working and your heart racing. Crime thrillers or detective films give these elements justice.

These movies evoke different emotions. They can motivate you to solve mysteries on your own and frustrate you at the same time. Their storylines can be quite a challenge to follow, although they too can be engaging and engrossing.

Detective films hook us for various reasons. It could be the plot twists, the nature of the investigation, or the personalities of the characters involved. We get wrapped up with every new lead, new red herring, or possible new casualties. The anticipation to see a case solved compels us to finish an entire run regardless if there may be any weakness in the storytelling.

These films can be fictional or based on true accounts. Regardless, plenty of detective movies have left an impression among viewers whether it’s because of the unpredictable plot or the charismatic lead, or both. And below are some of those films that have left an impressive mark on cinema.