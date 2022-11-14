Amid the pandemic, concerns regarding COVID-19 transmissions pushed most of us to adopt various measures to sanitize our devices. Although studies show most infections are from respiratory droplets, contaminated surfaces are just as likely to spread it. Audio Technica addresses these concerns by equipping its new ATH-TWX9 earbuds with a self-cleaning feature.

Even if you’re not a germophobe, it’s no secret that our ears are not actually the cleanest of places. Moreover, our hands also come into contact with various objects that may harbor bacteria or viruses that can make us sick. Hence, Audio Technica caters to those who want to be on the safe side via a cool feature that ships with its latest TWS buds.

If this seems familiar, that’s because LG also touts a similar function with its Tone Free T90Qs. Now, it’s the Japanese audio company’s turn to integrate a sterilization system that keeps your listening experience free of pathogens. The ATH-TWX9 ships with a sleek charging case that uses deep-UV LED technology to zap them clean.

Since this is Audio Technica we’re talking about, acoustic fidelity should be top-notch. The ATH-TWX9 boasts Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and IPX4 water resistance. Enjoy your tunes without distractions courtesy of the five preset noise-canceling modes. Like other TWS buds, you can fine-tune the intensity accordingly to allow certain sounds to filter through.

The ATH-TWX9 packs 5.8 mm high-resolution drivers to generate an “extended high-frequency range and improved sound detail.” Audio Technica says it works best with Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio technologies. Finally, we have a six-hour battery life with an additional 18.5 hours from the charging case.

Images courtesy of Audio Technica