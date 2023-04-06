Are you planning to restock your liquor cabinet with some fine whiskey soon? With a staggering number of choices before you, a casual drinker may be intimidated. However, those who know a thing or two about spirits can easily find what experts recommend. A quick online search would likely yield The Glenturret Triple Wood 2022 at the top.

It all boils down to the publicity generated by the 2023 International Wines and Spirits Competition. The leading authorities behind the IWSC are in agreement that the blend in question from The Glenturret deserves the “World’s Top Single Malt Scotch Whisky” title. A recognition like this will surely draw interest from enthusiasts across the globe.

In fact, the distillery was recently on our pages as well for the launch of its Prowess. As “Scotland’s oldest” whiskey operation, they know exactly what buyers look for. The second expression under its Trinity Series is limited to only 320 with decanters crafted by renowned crystal house Lalique. Meanwhile, the Triple Wood 2022 drew accolades from the judges.

According to reports, the single malt was impressive enough to score 99 points out of 100. Moreover, it is the recipient of the Double Gold Medal award. Surprisingly, it was up against more than 4,000 spirits of varying price points. At only $120 a bottle, nobody would expect it to stand on equal footing and eventually triumph over other premium-tier blends.

Nevertheless, the whiskey experts deem it deserving of the highly coveted acknowledgement. The Glenturret’s resident master Bob Dalgarno describes the tasting notes as that of “vibrant spices. Peaches with a dash of cinnamon and vanilla meet with creamy wood notes leading to a sweet oaky finish.” The Triple Wood 2022 is bottled at 45% ABV.

Images courtesy of The Glenturret