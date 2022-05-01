Search for
Netflix Original
8.5/10
Crime / Drama
Picking up after the shocking events of the first half, an enraged Ruth plots her revenge against new cartel leader Javi for the death of Darlene and Wyatt.
7.3/10
In 2015, 21 young plaintiffs from the ages of 8 to 19 filed the lawsuit Juliana vs. the United States to hold the government responsible for exacerbating the world's climate change.
6.2/10
Comedy / Drama
Three young boys set out on a dangerous albeit hilarious adventure to capture India's most-wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim.
Netflix Original
6.0/10
Comedy
An American Amish man travels to Germany for his rite of passage where he revels in new experiences including friendships and heartaches.
Netflix Original
6.2/10
Comedy
José Luis gets dumped at the altar and to not waste money already paid for the honeymoon, his mother decides to join him for the memorable trip of her life.
Netflix Original
8.3/10
Comedy
Serious shenanigans happen when Nick's probation officer appears at Grace and Frankie's house. Meanwhile, Sol and Robert join the " Neighborhood Watch" after a robbery at their home.
Netflix Original
Castmembers, writers, and filmmakers talk about the genesis of the show and the development of the characters as they look back at the wonderful years of the series.
9.5/10
Drama / Fantasy / Romance
Hei Feng Xi and Bai Feng Xi couldn't be more different from each other. But the chaos in the martial arts world brings them together in search of peace and eventually finding love.
Netflix Original
9.1/10
Action / Adventure / Animation
Follows the adventures of Samurai Yuichi, a descendant of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, as he leads a ragtag crew of misfit heroes on his quest to become a true samurai.
Netflix Original
7.9/10
Action / Adventure / Animation
In Tokyo overrun by gravitational abnormalities, Hibiki meets a mysterious girl who saved him from death. Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world as they know it.
Netflix Original
8.2/10
Crime / Drama / Fantasy
After finding the body of Ismael who died 30 years earlier, Lea wakes up in the 90s to a different body each time as she solves the mystery of his death and prevent it.
Netflix Original
5.1/10
Action / Adventure / Drama
Based on a true story about three freedom fighters who seek refuge in a South African bank in Silverton and take its customers hostage in exchange for the release of Nelson Mandela.
Netflix Original
7.0/10
Biography / History
This documentary explores the mystery surrounding the death of Marilyn Monroe by piecing together her final weeks and hours using previously unheard recordings of her inner circle.
7.2/10
Comedy / Drama
A chef and TV show producer's attempts to have their fathers agree to their relationship turns sour and end up in a high stake cooking match on TV.
Netflix Original
7.8/10
Animation / Comedy / Drama
Tadano is on a mission to help his extremely shy classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people from their high school.
Netflix Original
Game-Show
Contestants either answer difficult trivia questions correctly or confidently give wrong answers and convince others to believe that they are correct.
Netflix Original
4.5/10
Drama / Romance
Laura and Massimo face another test to their relationship from his family ties and from another man bent on winning her heart.
7.1/10
Action / Adventure / Animation
Po reunites with his dad and together they travel to a secret panda village where he faces off with the supernatural villain Kai with the help of his panda family.
Netflix Original
5.9/10
Comedy
No topic is off-limits as David Spade talks about his disdain for crabs, his comedic sexual experiences, his approach to turning down drugs, and more.
7.0/10
Biography / Crime / Drama
Loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, who was sold into prostitution and eventually become a powerful advocate for equal rights for sex workers.
7.0/10
Biography / Crime / Drama
Tells the story of American artist Margaret Keane and her second husband who in the 1960s took credit for her popular paintings of subjects with big eyes.
Netflix Original
7.6/10
History
Recounts the tumultuous history of Cuba through interviews of over 50 experts and witnesses who are both supporters and opponents of Fidel Castro and his predecessor Fulgencio Batista.
Netflix Original
6.5/10
Reality TV
Follows a group of agents from high-end real estate brokerage firm Oppenheim Group as they face challenges and achieve successes both in their professional and personal lives.
Netflix Original
5.0/10
Biography
Academy Award winner Viola Davis shares her experience with childhood trauma and torment as she talks about her memoir "Finding Me" with Oprah Winfrey.
Netflix Original
6.4/10
Crime / Drama / Mystery
A peaceful Warsaw neighborhood deals with the mysterious disappearance of Adam and the danger that follows when teenagers decide to take matters into their own hands.
Netflix Original
9.0/10
Drama / Romance
Based on the LGBTQ+ graphic novel from Alice Oseman, it tells the story of Charlie as he falls in love with a new classmate, Nick, while it explores the lives of their friends.
6.0/10
History
It follows Malian artist Abdou Ouologuem as he discovers the story about the 14th-century young royal named Mansa Musa.
Netflix Original
1.2/10
Comedy / Drama / Romance
Follows the story of Kentaro Hiyama, an elite ad executive, who must face social inequities and change people's perspective on male pregnancy after he finds out that he is expecting.
Netflix Original
4.7/10
Comedy
Three famous comedians take to the stage to honor Spanish comedian and actor Miguel Gila by recreating his beloved stand-up performances.
Netflix Original
6.2/10
Action / Adventure / Drama
After the sun starts killing anyone on the surface, a marine biologist and his crew take refuge in a submarine. But tensions arise as they try to figure out what is happening above.
Netflix Original
6.8/10
Crime / Drama
After he rips off a local mob boss, Jack takes refuge in an apartment with its resident Ludovico as his hostage. The two strike an unlikely friendship as Jack thinks of an exit plan.
Netflix Original
6.2/10
Drama / Thriller
Things take a more life-threatening turn after a husband's mission to avenge his wife's death from an organ trafficking organization leads him to the woman who received her heart.
Netflix Original
7.8/10
Adventure / Comedy / Drama
Nadia discovers a wormhole on the 6 Train that lets her travel to and from 1982 where she reunites with long-lost relatives including her own mother.
7.4/10
Drama
A bank cashier wakes up one day to discover that he has grown a horsetail after dreaming of a horse without its tail. He then sets on a quest to discover the mystery behind its growth.
Netflix Original
7.7/10
Crime
Recounts the murders committed by serial killer John Wayne Gacy using never-before-heard archival audio footage from his incarceration and interviews including from one surviving victim.
Netflix Original
5.6/10
Fashion
Details the rise and fall of the fashion brand under CEO Mike Jeffries in 1992, from its successes to controversies including its toxic culture and racist hiring practices.
Netflix Original
7.1/10
Action / Adventure / Animation
Hayley, Taylor, and Mei discover a valley overrun with Kaijus on their search for an antivenom that could kill the Kaiju tick the Sisters of the Kaiju attached to Boy.
Netflix Original
7.7/10
Action / Adventure / Animation
This interactive adventure follows Battle Kitty and his best friend Orc as they fight big and small monsters in an arena at Battle Island using intuition and superstrength.
5.3/10
Animation
Follow Nala, Coney, Lady, Lea, Lala, and Dotty as they live and feel through their imagination in which their tears triggered by emotions of love or happiness carry special powers.
6.3/10
Action / Drama / Fantasy / Horror
Vanessa opens a portal to send Jack back to medieval Transylvania where he faces off with Count Dalibor and his wife Olivia, the future Dracula.
6.2/10
Drama / Horror / Mystery
An evil spirit possesses the daughter of a widow and her family after they introduce a Quija board into their phony seance business and the child tries to contact her dead father.
Netflix Original
3.9/10
Drama
Samuel leaves his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life but his love for money forces him into fake ministry in which he poses as a man of God. But things don't always go his way.
7.8/10
Animation
Follow best friends Andrea, Mia, Emma, Olivia, and Stephanie as they go on heroic missions to save Heartlake City from all sorts of danger.
7.2/10
Adventure / Animation / Comedy
Follow the adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner who live with two fairy godparents named Cosmo and Wanda who grant him wishes to solve his everyday problems.
7.9/10
Animation
Strawberry Shortcake moves from her hometown to live with her Aunt Praline in Big Apple City, where she gets help from her friends to start her food truck business.
6.6/10
History
A documentary about superfan Ted Slauson which includes his interviews that reveal his fascination with the show in the early 1970s which allowed him to help contestants win big.
7.9/10
Action / Adventure / Animation
Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates battle against Navy admiral Zephyr, considered to be their most powerful enemy yet whose mission is to slaughter every pirate in the world.
Netflix Original
8.2/10
Crime / Drama / Thriller
A grieving mother sets out to avenge her daughter's death and in doing so she must brave the criminal underbelly to get to those responsible.
6.9/10
Action / Adventure / Animation / Comedy
Follows the life and adventures of the workers of a busy metropolis including Sgt. Duke DeTain, street sweeper Shirley Keeper, Vice Mayor Carol Yea, and more.
5.3/10
Adventure / Animation / Comedy
From car chases, city mayhems, robbers, helicopter rides, and explosions, the adventure never stops in Lego City.
