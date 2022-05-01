Subscribe
Released April 29, 2022

Ozark Season 4 (Part 2)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

8.5/10

Ozark Season 4 (Part 2) (2022)

image Crime / Drama

Picking up after the shocking events of the first half, an enraged Ruth plots her revenge against new cartel leader Javi for the death of Darlene and Wyatt.

  • Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner
  • Runtime: 58 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Youth V Gov
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.3/10

Youth V Gov (2020)

image

In 2015, 21 young plaintiffs from the ages of 8 to 19 filed the lawsuit Juliana vs. the United States to hold the government responsible for exacerbating the world's climate change.

  • Director: Christi Cooper
  • Cast: James Hansen, Julia Olson
  • Runtime: 109 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Mishan Impossible
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.2/10

Mishan Impossible (2022)

image Comedy / Drama

Three young boys set out on a dangerous albeit hilarious adventure to capture India's most-wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim.

  • Director: Swaroop Rsj
  • Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Bhannu Prakshan
  • Runtime: 130 mins
  • Language: Telugu
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Rumspringa &#8211; An Amish in Berlin

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.0/10

Rumspringa – An Amish in Berlin (2022)

image Comedy

An American Amish man travels to Germany for his rite of passage where he revels in new experiences including friendships and heartaches.

  • Director: Mira Thiel
  • Cast: Jonas Holdenrieder, Timur Bartels, Rauand Taleb, Gizem Emre
  • Runtime: 102 mins
  • Language : German
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Honeymoon with My Mother

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.2/10

Honeymoon with My Mother (2022)

image Comedy

José Luis gets dumped at the altar and to not waste money already paid for the honeymoon, his mother decides to join him for the memorable trip of her life.

  • Director: Paco Caballero
  • Cast: Carmen Machi, Quim Gutiérrez, Justina Bustos
  • Runtime: 110 mins
  • Language: Spanish
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Related Reads

Grace and Frankie (Season 7)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

8.3/10

Grace and Frankie (Season 7) (2021)

image Comedy

Serious shenanigans happen when Nick's probation officer appears at Grace and Frankie's house. Meanwhile, Sol and Robert join the " Neighborhood Watch" after a robbery at their home.

  • Creators: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris
  • Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston
  • Runtime: 30 mins
  • Languag: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
A Farewell to Ozark

Netflix Original

A Farewell to Ozark (2022)

image

Castmembers, writers, and filmmakers talk about the genesis of the show and the development of the characters as they look back at the wonderful years of the series.

  • Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney
  • Runtime: 30 mins
  • Language: English
Watch on Netflix

Released April 28, 2022

Who Rules The World
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

9.5/10

Who Rules The World (2022)

image Drama / Fantasy / Romance

Hei Feng Xi and Bai Feng Xi couldn't be more different from each other. But the chaos in the martial arts world brings them together in search of peace and eventually finding love.

  • Cast: Yang Yang, Lusi Zhao
  • Runtime: 45 mins
  • Language: Mandarin
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

9.1/10

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (2022)

image Action / Adventure / Animation

Follows the adventures of Samurai Yuichi, a descendant of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, as he leads a ragtag crew of misfit heroes on his quest to become a true samurai.

  • Creator: Stan Sakai
  • Cast: Darren Barnet, Aleks Le, Mallory Low, Keone Young
  • Runtime: 25 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Bubble

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.9/10

Bubble (2022)

image Action / Adventure / Animation

In Tokyo overrun by gravitational abnormalities, Hibiki meets a mysterious girl who saved him from death. Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world as they know it.

  • Director: Tetsuro Araki
  • Cast: Jun Shison, Riria, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, Tasuku Hatanaka
  • Runtime: 100 mins
  • Language: Japanese
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
The 7 Lives of Lea

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

8.2/10

The 7 Lives of Lea (2022)

image Crime / Drama / Fantasy

After finding the body of Ismael who died 30 years earlier, Lea wakes up in the 90s to a different body each time as she solves the mystery of his death and prevent it.

  • Creator: Charlotte Sanson
  • Cast: Raika Hazanavicius, Khalil Gharbia
  • Runtime: 45 mins
  • Language: French
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 27, 2022

Silverton Siege

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

5.1/10

Silverton Siege (2022)

image Action / Adventure / Drama

Based on a true story about three freedom fighters who seek refuge in a South African bank in Silverton and take its customers hostage in exchange for the release of Nelson Mandela.

  • Director: Mandla Dube
  • Cast: Thabo Rametsi, Arnold Vosloo, Noxolo Dlamini
  • Runtime: 101 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.0/10

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022)

image Biography / History

This documentary explores the mystery surrounding the death of Marilyn Monroe by piecing together her final weeks and hours using previously unheard recordings of her inner circle.

  • Director: Emma Cooper
  • Cast: Lauren Bacall, Joe DiMaggio, Tom Ewell
  • Runtime: 101 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Kongsi Raya
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.2/10

Kongsi Raya (2020)

image Comedy / Drama

A chef and TV show producer's attempts to have their fathers agree to their relationship turns sour and end up in a high stake cooking match on TV.

  • Director: Teddy Chin
  • Cast: Wilson Lee, Qasrina Karim, Harith Iskander, Erra Fazira
  • Runtime: 101 mins
  • Language: Malay
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Komi Can&#8217;t Communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.8/10

Komi Can’t Communicate (Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu) (2021)

image Animation / Comedy / Drama

Tadano is on a mission to help his extremely shy classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people from their high school.

  • Cast: Aoi Koga, Gakuto Kajiwara, Rie Murakawa, Rina Hidaka
  • Runtime: 25 mins
  • Language: Japanese
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Bullshi*t The Gameshow

Netflix Original

Bullshi*t The Gameshow (2022)

Game-Show

Contestants either answer difficult trivia questions correctly or confidently give wrong answers and convince others to believe that they are correct.

  • Creators: Jonty Nash, Christopher Potts
  • Cast: Howie Mandel
  • Runtime: 30 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
365 Days: This Day

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

4.5/10

365 Days: This Day (2022)

image Drama / Romance

Laura and Massimo face another test to their relationship from his family ties and from another man bent on winning her heart.

  • Directors: Barbara Białowąs, Tomasz Mandes
  • Cast: Anna-MariaSieklucka, Michele Morrone, Simone Susinna
  • Runtime: 111 mins
  • Language: Italian
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 26, 2022

Kung Fu Panda 3
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.1/10

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

image Action / Adventure / Animation

Po reunites with his dad and together they travel to a secret panda village where he faces off with the supernatural villain Kai with the help of his panda family.

  • Directors: Alessandro Carloni, Jennifer Yuh Nelson
  • Cast: Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman
  • Runtime: 95 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
David Spade: Nothing Personal

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

5.9/10

David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022)

image Comedy

No topic is off-limits as David Spade talks about his disdain for crabs, his comedic sexual experiences, his approach to turning down drugs, and more.

  • Director: Ryan Polito
  • Cast: David Spade
  • Runtime: 66 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 25, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.0/10

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

image Biography / Crime / Drama

Loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, who was sold into prostitution and eventually become a powerful advocate for equal rights for sex workers.

  • Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
  • Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh
  • Runtime: 153 mins
  • Language: Hindi
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Big Eyes
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.0/10

Big Eyes (2014)

image Biography / Crime / Drama

Tells the story of American artist Margaret Keane and her second husband who in the 1960s took credit for her popular paintings of subjects with big eyes.

  • Director: Tim Burton
  • Cast: Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz, Danny Huston, Krysten Ritter
  • Runtime: 105 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 22, 2022

The Cuba Libre Story (Limited Series)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.6/10

The Cuba Libre Story (Limited Series) (2016)

image History

Recounts the tumultuous history of Cuba through interviews of over 50 experts and witnesses who are both supporters and opponents of Fidel Castro and his predecessor Fulgencio Batista.

  • Cast: Ken Eaken, Jaime Suchlicki, Jean-Pierre Clerc
  • Runtime: 52 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Selling Sunset (Season 5)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.5/10

Selling Sunset (Season 5) (2022)

image Reality TV

Follows a group of agents from high-end real estate brokerage firm Oppenheim Group as they face challenges and achieve successes both in their professional and personal lives.

  • Cast: Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young
  • Runtime: 30 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

5.0/10

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (2022)

image Biography

Academy Award winner Viola Davis shares her experience with childhood trauma and torment as she talks about her memoir "Finding Me" with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Cast: Viola Davis, Oprah Winfrey
  • Runtime: 48 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Hold Tight (Season 1)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.4/10

Hold Tight (Season 1) (2022)

image Crime / Drama / Mystery

A peaceful Warsaw neighborhood deals with the mysterious disappearance of Adam and the danger that follows when teenagers decide to take matters into their own hands.

  • Cast: Magdalena Boczarska, Leszek Lichota, Krzysztof Oleksyn
  • Runtime: 50 mins
  • Language: Polish
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Heartstopper (Season 1)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

9.0/10

Heartstopper (Season 1) (2022)

image Drama / Romance

Based on the LGBTQ+ graphic novel from Alice Oseman, it tells the story of Charlie as he falls in love with a new classmate, Nick, while it explores the lives of their friends.

  • Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney
  • Runtime: 28 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 21, 2022

Sun of the Soil
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.0/10

Sun of the Soil (2019)

image History

It follows Malian artist Abdou Ouologuem as he discovers the story about the 14th-century young royal named Mansa Musa.

  • Director: Joe Penney
  • Cast: Abdou Ouologuem
  • Runtime: 26 mins
  • Language: French
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
He&#8217;s Expecting (Season 1)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

1.2/10

He’s Expecting (Season 1) (2022)

image Comedy / Drama / Romance

Follows the story of Kentaro Hiyama, an elite ad executive, who must face social inequities and change people's perspective on male pregnancy after he finds out that he is expecting.

  • Cast: Takumi Saitoh, Juri Ueno, Mariko Tsutsui
  • Runtime: 26 mins
  • Language: Japanese
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
All About Gila (Todo es Gila)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

4.7/10

All About Gila (Todo es Gila) (2022)

image Comedy

Three famous comedians take to the stage to honor Spanish comedian and actor Miguel Gila by recreating his beloved stand-up performances.

  • Directors: José Miguel Contreras, Arturo González-Campos
  • Cast: David Broncano, Héctor de Miguel, Ignatius Farray
  • Runtime: 76 mins
  • Language: Spanish
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 20, 2022

Yakamoz S-245 (Season 1 &#8211; 7 Episodes)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.2/10

Yakamoz S-245 (Season 1 – 7 Episodes) (2022)

image Action / Adventure / Drama

After the sun starts killing anyone on the surface, a marine biologist and his crew take refuge in a submarine. But tensions arise as they try to figure out what is happening above.

  • Cast: Kivanç Tatlitug, Jerry Hoffmann, Ecem Uzun
  • Runtime: 45 mins
  • Language: Turkish
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
The Turning Point

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.8/10

The Turning Point (2021)

image Crime / Drama

After he rips off a local mob boss, Jack takes refuge in an apartment with its resident Ludovico as his hostage. The two strike an unlikely friendship as Jack thinks of an exit plan.

  • Director: Riccardo Antonaroli
  • Cast: Andrea Lattanzi, Brando Pacitto, Ludovica Martino
  • Runtime: 90 mins
  • Language: Italian
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
The Marked Heart (Season 1)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.2/10

The Marked Heart (Season 1) (2022)

image Drama / Thriller

Things take a more life-threatening turn after a husband's mission to avenge his wife's death from an organ trafficking organization leads him to the woman who received her heart.

  • Creator: Leonardo Padrón
  • Cast: Michel Brown, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Sebastián Martínez
  • Runtime: 44 mins
  • Language: Spanish
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Russian Doll (Season 2)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.8/10

Russian Doll (Season 2) (2022)

image Adventure / Comedy / Drama

Nadia discovers a wormhole on the 6 Train that lets her travel to and from 1982 where she reunites with long-lost relatives including her own mother.

  • Creators: Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler
  • Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee
  • Runtime: 30 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Kuthiraivaal
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.4/10

Kuthiraivaal (2021)

image Drama

A bank cashier wakes up one day to discover that he has grown a horsetail after dreaming of a horse without its tail. He then sets on a quest to discover the mystery behind its growth.

  • Directors: Manoj Leonel Jason, Shyam Sunder
  • Cast: Kalaiyarasan, Aadhira Pandilakshmi, Anjali Patil
  • Runtime: 125 mins
  • Language: Tamil
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.7/10

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series) (2022)

image Crime

Recounts the murders committed by serial killer John Wayne Gacy using never-before-heard archival audio footage from his incarceration and interviews including from one surviving victim.

  • Director: Joe Berlinger
  • Runtime: 65 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 19, 2022

White Hot: The Rise &#038; Fall of Abercrombie &#038; Fitch

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

5.6/10

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022)

image Fashion

Details the rise and fall of the fashion brand under CEO Mike Jeffries in 1992, from its successes to controversies including its toxic culture and racist hiring practices.

  • Director: Alison Klayman
  • Cast: Benjamin O'Keefe, Bobby Blanski, Ryan Daharsh
  • Runtime: 88 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 2)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.1/10

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 2) (2022)

image Action / Adventure / Animation

Hayley, Taylor, and Mei discover a valley overrun with Kaijus on their search for an antivenom that could kill the Kaiju tick the Sisters of the Kaiju attached to Boy.

  • Creators: Greg Johnson, Craig Kyle
  • Cast: Calum Worthy, Gideon Adlon, Erica Lindbeck
  • Runtime: 24 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Battle Kitty (Season 1)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.7/10

Battle Kitty (Season 1) (2022)

image Action / Adventure / Animation

This interactive adventure follows Battle Kitty and his best friend Orc as they fight big and small monsters in an arena at Battle Island using intuition and superstrength.

  • Creator: Matt Layzell
  • Cast: Matt Layzell, Gideon Adlon, Baker Terry, Grey Griffin
  • Runtime: 29 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 18, 2022

Cry Babies Magic Tears (Season 1)
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

5.3/10

Cry Babies Magic Tears (Season 1) (2018)

image Animation

Follow Nala, Coney, Lady, Lea, Lala, and Dotty as they live and feel through their imagination in which their tears triggered by emotions of love or happiness carry special powers.

  • Runtime: 30 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix

Released April 16, 2022

Van Helsing (Season 5 &#8211; Final Season)
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.3/10

Van Helsing (Season 5 – Final Season) (2021)

image Action / Drama / Fantasy / Horror

Vanessa opens a portal to send Jack back to medieval Transylvania where he faces off with Count Dalibor and his wife Olivia, the future Dracula.

  • Creator: Neil LaBute
  • Cast: Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Aleks Paunovic
  • Runtime: 43 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Ouija: Origin of Evil
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.2/10

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

image Drama / Horror / Mystery

An evil spirit possesses the daughter of a widow and her family after they introduce a Quija board into their phony seance business and the child tries to contact her dead father.

  • Director: Mike Flanagan
  • Cast: Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, Annalise Basso
  • Runtime: 99 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Man of God

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

3.9/10

Man of God (2022)

image Drama

Samuel leaves his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life but his love for money forces him into fake ministry in which he poses as a man of God. But things don't always go his way.

  • Director: Bolanle Austen-Peters
  • Cast: Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Atlanta Bridget Johnson
  • Runtime: 140 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Seasons 1-4)
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.8/10

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Seasons 1-4) (2018)

image Animation

Follow best friends Andrea, Mia, Emma, Olivia, and Stephanie as they go on heroic missions to save Heartlake City from all sorts of danger.

  • Cast: Jasmine Ashanti, Amaya Harrow, Alex Cartañá
  • Runtime: 11 mins
  • Language: English
Watch on Netflix

Released April 15, 2022

The Fairly OddParents (Seasons 1-3)
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.2/10

The Fairly OddParents (Seasons 1-3) (2001)

image Adventure / Animation / Comedy

Follow the adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner who live with two fairy godparents named Cosmo and Wanda who grant him wishes to solve his everyday problems.

  • Creator: Butch Hartman
  • Cast: Tara Strong, Susanne Blakeslee, Daran Norris
  • Runtime: 30 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 1)
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.9/10

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 1) (2021)

image Animation

Strawberry Shortcake moves from her hometown to live with her Aunt Praline in Big Apple City, where she gets help from her friends to start her food truck business.

  • Cast: Ana Sani, Chirag Naik
  • Runtime: 9 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.6/10

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)

image History

A documentary about superfan Ted Slauson which includes his interviews that reveal his fascination with the show in the early 1970s which allowed him to help contestants win big.

  • Director: C.J. Wallis
  • Cast: Theodore Slauson, Bob Barker, Roger Dobkowitz
  • Runtime: 72 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
One Piece Film: Z
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

7.9/10

One Piece Film: Z (2012)

image Action / Adventure / Animation

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates battle against Navy admiral Zephyr, considered to be their most powerful enemy yet whose mission is to slaughter every pirate in the world.

  • Director: Tatsuya Nagamine
  • Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura
  • Runtime: 108 mins
  • Language: Japanese
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
Mai: A Mother&#8217;s Rage (Season 1)

Netflix Original

IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

8.2/10

Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Season 1) (2022)

image Crime / Drama / Thriller

A grieving mother sets out to avenge her daughter's death and in doing so she must brave the criminal underbelly to get to those responsible.

  • Creator: Atul Mongia
  • Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen
  • Runtime: 47 mins
  • Language: Hindi
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
LEGO: City Adventures (Seasons 1-3)
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

6.9/10

LEGO: City Adventures (Seasons 1-3) (2019)

image Action / Adventure / Animation / Comedy

Follows the life and adventures of the workers of a busy metropolis including Sgt. Duke DeTain, street sweeper Shirley Keeper, Vice Mayor Carol Yea, and more.

  • Directors: Dana Dorian, Laurent Nicolas, Samuel Tourneaux
  • Cast: Joe Zieja, Misty Lee, Daniel Mk Cohen
  • Runtime: 22 mins
  • Language: English
Watch Trailer Watch on Netflix
LEGO City (Seasons 1-4)
IMDB (Internet Movie Database)

5.3/10

LEGO City (Seasons 1-4) (2017)

image Adventure / Animation / Comedy

From car chases, city mayhems, robbers, helicopter rides, and explosions, the adventure never stops in Lego City.

  • Creator: Sigurd Rubech Hartmeyer-Dinesen
  • Cast: Marc Silk, Kate Harbour
  • Runtime: 14 mins
  • Language: English
Watch on Netflix

Men's Gear

