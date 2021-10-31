Netflix will mark a new milestone as it is to celebrate 15 great years after it launched in January 2007. Since then, the streaming service company has become an inseparable part of our everyday lives.

To mention, Netflix has provided the much-needed entertainment and diversion when the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to stay indoors. It helped us keep our sanity while on lockdowns and got us through the staggering, difficult 18 months.

There wasn’t much to do except to laze around on the couch and binge-watch TV. But thanks to Netflix, it brought us amazing original series such as Tiger King, Bridgerton, and Emily in Paris. And things didn’t seem so bad anymore. Also, Netflix has consistently pleased its subscribers with a slew of international releases such as Money Heist and Squid Game.

Nonetheless, here comes another surprise move from Netflix. It has released an official list of the top 10 most-watched Netflix series on its streaming service. It has become well-known for keeping its viewership numbers a secret, particularly for its original series. From the looks of it, times have changed.

The latest data from Netflix reveals the top 10 most-watched Netflix series of all time. The fan-favorite selection ranges from rom-com and sci-fi fantasies to K-drama, all of which are exclusive to the streaming platform.

On top of that, the streaming company also indicates the season of each series that attain the mark. So, without further ado, let’s run down the streaming platform’s chart-toppers in the US. Check out which of your favorites made it to the list and if they will return for a new season.

Top 10 Netflix Series