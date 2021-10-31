Netflix will mark a new milestone as it is to celebrate 15 great years after it launched in January 2007. Since then, the streaming service company has become an inseparable part of our everyday lives.
To mention, Netflix has provided the much-needed entertainment and diversion when the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to stay indoors. It helped us keep our sanity while on lockdowns and got us through the staggering, difficult 18 months.
There wasn’t much to do except to laze around on the couch and binge-watch TV. But thanks to Netflix, it brought us amazing original series such as Tiger King, Bridgerton, and Emily in Paris. And things didn’t seem so bad anymore. Also, Netflix has consistently pleased its subscribers with a slew of international releases such as Money Heist and Squid Game.
Nonetheless, here comes another surprise move from Netflix. It has released an official list of the top 10 most-watched Netflix series on its streaming service. It has become well-known for keeping its viewership numbers a secret, particularly for its original series. From the looks of it, times have changed.
The latest data from Netflix reveals the top 10 most-watched Netflix series of all time. The fan-favorite selection ranges from rom-com and sci-fi fantasies to K-drama, all of which are exclusive to the streaming platform.
On top of that, the streaming company also indicates the season of each series that attain the mark. So, without further ado, let’s run down the streaming platform’s chart-toppers in the US. Check out which of your favorites made it to the list and if they will return for a new season.
Top 10 Netflix Series
Contents
- Top 10 Netflix Series
- Squid Game (2021)
- Bridgerton Season 1 (2020)
- The Witcher Season 1 (2019)
- Lupin Season 1 (2021)
- Sex/Life Season 1 (2021)
- Stranger Things Season 3 (2019)
- Money Heist Part 4 (2020)
- Tiger King Season 1 (2020)
- The Queen’s Gambit (2020)
- Sweet Tooth Season 1 (2021)
- Emily in Paris Season 1 (2020)
Squid Game (2021)
You may have quickly guessed that the no. 1 most-watched Netflix series of all time is (drum roll) Squid Game. Over the past weeks, the K-drama series has become a viral sensation and has taken the internet by storm.
The Netflix original Korean show’s raving reviews hatched trending challenges as well as memes to emerge on TikTok that spread like wildfire on the internet.
Furthermore, Squid Game is wildly popular in that it made history by becoming the very first K-drama to top the US charts. After its Sept. 17 premiere, it’s now the no.1 most-watched show on the streaming app, overtaking the UK period drama Bridgerton.
Based on the numbers announced by Netflix, the newest top Netflix show ever has hit 142 million households. While it’s no longer surprising to hear this news, what’s amazing is it’s streaming for more than just a month. That’s something other competition shows have done before.
The first Korean TV show to top Netflix’s global most-viewed chart holds a record of 111 million viewers on its first 17 days. That number soared to 142 million just 11 days later.
Based on its mind-blowing viewership, Squid Game will be difficult to beat. No other Netflix content has reached this number of views before. Hence, it is safe to say that the titleholder could remain on top of the charts for some time.
Netflix has not yet announced a season 2 for Squid Game, however. The first season contains nine exhilarating episodes.
Number of Seasons: 1
Number of Hours Viewed: 142 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 93%
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Bridgerton Season 1 (2020)
Squid Game has toppled the former crown holder Bridgerton Season 1 to the 2nd spot in the top 10 most-watched TV series ever on Netflix. The UK period drama records 82 million viewers tuning in for at least two minutes in its first 28 days.
Bridgerton surprisingly makes a sultrier and more dramatic rendition of Regency-era London based on fictional novels by Julia Quinn. The blockbuster romance series has made lead actors Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor the freshest faces in Hollywood.
Netflix has strategically released the period drama on Dec. 25 while many of us stayed at home during the holiday season amid the Covid-19 threat. Netflix somehow learned a thing or two from Hollywood’s tradition of saving the biggest movie releases at this year time of year.
Moreover, the hit period drama has received that much love since its debut on the small screen. That’s pretty much because this Shondaland series has exceeded expectations and is worth the time you spent binge-watching it.
According to the latest reports, filming of Bridgerton season 2 has already wrapped in time for its 2022 official premiere. However, Page won’t return in the second season of the series, which outraged many of its fans.
Number of Seasons: 1
Number of Hours Viewed: 82 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 88%
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
The Witcher Season 1 (2019)
The first season of The Witcher ties with Lupin season 1 as the third most-watched Netflix series. Both Netflix originals hold a record of 76 million viewers tuning in for at least two minutes in its first 28 days.
The Witcher is based on a set of fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Before the TV series adaptation, the book series first spawned an eponymous video game franchise with a massive following. Apart from its solid built-in fanbase, Superman hunk actor plays the titular protagonist, Geralt of Rivia.
The fantasy show’s official premiere in December 2019 came on the heels of the Game of Thrones finale. The Cavill-led TV series arrived at a perfect time to give fans something similar enough to scratch their itch for HBO’s epic fantasy drama.
Nevertheless, the first season of The Witcher received raving reviews from fans and impressive critic scores. Its commercial success paves the way for a second season of the show that will hit Netflix on Dec. 17. The streaming company announced that a third season is already in the works.
Number of Seasons: 1
Number of Hours Viewed: 76 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 68%
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Lupin Season 1 (2021)
Lupin also sits in third place of the top 10 most-watched Netflix series of all time. The first part of the French mystery series became one of the earliest frontrunners of 2021.
It reached 76 million views following its release on Jan. 8 this year. Also, it is one of the critically acclaimed series of 2021, with an awesome 97% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.
Not only that, but it made history as the first-ever French series to land on Netflix’s US top 10 as well. Perhaps the colossal hometown support and word-of-mouth about this impeccable series contribute to the show’s historical win.
In addition, Lupin is an exceptional retelling of the French tale about the world-famous gentleman thief by Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s. The heist thriller follows Assane Diop who draws inspiration from the adventures of Arsène Lupin. The protagonist embarks on his mission to avenge his father who suffered injustice at the hands of a wealthy family.
While the release date of the third season remains unknown, the heist thriller series will most likely launch in 2022.
Number of Seasons: 2
Number of Hours Viewed: 76 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Sex/Life Season 1 (2021)
Securing a spot in the US charts is the controversial series Sex/Life, starring Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi. Netflix reports that 67 million households streamed the series in its first four weeks. It sits at no. 5 with Stranger Things season 3.
Sex/Life has generally received negative reviews from critics and fans alike. But Netflix reports that people have watched the drama series. Others attribute its high viewership to a significant correlation between lockdown and shows oozing with steamy sex scenes.
Perhaps the series is unique enough to earn its place on the Top 10 most-watched Netflix series of all time. We can all agree that we don’t normally see series with a female lead character experiencing a mid-life crisis.
In addition, Sex/Life takes inspiration from the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. The erotic drama revolves around a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.
Netflix has already announced the renewal of Sex/Life for a second season, but no news yet on its release date.
Number of Seasons: 1
Number of Hours Viewed: 67 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 23%
IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
Stranger Things Season 3 (2019)
Even in its third season, Stranger Things remains 67-million strong in terms of viewership. It ties with Sex/Life on the no. 5 spot in the top 10 list of the most-watched Netflix original series.
The sci-fi drama’s season 3 arrived in July 2019 while Stranger Things season 2 debuted in October 2017. The long time in-between seasons has certainly built the hype among fans.
The followers impatiently waited nearly two years for Netflix’s flagship show but it’s worth the wait. The latest season has received positive reviews from critics who lauded its visuals, humor, and performances by lead actors.
Stranger Things season 3 is set in the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana where it’s school break and there’s a brand-new mall in town. The third installment in the horror drama follows El and the rest of the crew on the cusp of adulthood. Because of a budding romance, things get complicated for the group.
Millie Bobby Brown and the gang will return in Stranger Things season 4 sometime in 2022.
Number of Seasons: 3
Number of Hours Viewed: 67 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 89%
IMDb Rating: 7/10
Money Heist Part 4 (2020)
With 65 million households watching in its first four weeks, Money Heist season 4 ranks 6th most-watched series on Netflix. This heist crime drama television series created by Alex Pina is entitled La Casa de Papel in its Spanish counterpart.
Also, Word of mouth plays a large role in the show’s high viewership like another international series Squid Game. Many US viewers tend to jump on the bandwagon and watch what people are promoting on social media.
Nevertheless, critics praise Money Heist for remarkably fusing a complex plot with rich storytelling and outstanding performances. Aside from critical acclaim, the series won several accolades, including the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2018.
Money Heist follows a criminal mastermind called The Professor who orchestrates a plan to score the biggest heist in history. That is to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.
Then, he rounds up eight others to help him succeed with his bold plans. This group of robbers is equipped with specific skills and who are up for the high-stakes job.
The thieves take hostages as leverage in their negotiations with the authorities. As the tension heightens, the robbers gear up for a bloody showdown with the cops.
So, if you are new to this hit Spanish heist crime drama television series, you’re lucky. You will have more than enough of the show now that Money Heist is on its fifth season.
Number of Seasons: 5
Number of Hours Viewed: 65 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 80%
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Tiger King Season 1 (2020)
True crime documentary miniseries Tiger King claims the 7th place of the top 10 US charts. It holds a record of 64 million viewers in its first four weeks of release. Many say the views spiked due to its release in the wake of forced lockdowns amid the Covid-19 virus threats.
Meanwhile, the true-crime documentary narrates the exhilarating story of deceiving tiger owners. The show focuses on the life of former zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic as the Tiger King himself.
It also revolves around a close-knit group of big cat conservationists such as Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin who accuses Exotic of exploitation and abuse of animals.
Bottomline, the first season of the docuseries received positive reviews from critics. Amid its success and popularity, the show also inspired memes spreading online.
Netflix announced earlier that Tiger King season 2 will hit the streaming platform on Nov. 17. So, with how things transpired in the original docuseries, you might want to mark that date on your calendar.
Number of Seasons: 1
Number of Hours Viewed: 64 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score: 85%
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
The Queen’s Gambit (2020)
The 8th place in the top 10 most-watched Netflix series of all time goes to The Queen’s Gambit. This original mini-series based on Water Tevis’ eponymous 1983 novel has gathered a total of 62 million views in its first four weeks of release.
The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age period drama that hit Netflix in October last year. The story chronicles the rise of a fictional chess prodigy to the top of the chess world amid her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
The mini-series features lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy who made a name for herself as the scream queen in the horror film genre. However, her exquisite looks and astonishing performance as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit redefines Taylor-Joy’s acting career.
Moreover, the Netflix original received critical acclaim, especially on Taylor-Joy’s performance that won her multiple awards. Meanwhile, the mini-series incredibly won 11 Emmys.
The Queen’s Gambit made history as the first Netflix show to win an Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Number of Seasons: 1
Number of Hours Viewed: 62 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 96%
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
Sweet Tooth Season 1 (2021)
Rounding out the top 10 most-watched Netflix series is a tie between Sweet Tooth and Emily in Paris. It may come as a surprise that the Warner Bros.-backed series landed on the US charts.
However, the fantasy drama is beautifully told that it hooked 60 million viewers in its first four weeks of release. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Sweet Tooth is an enchanting story based on Jeff Lemire’s acclaimed eponymous comic book. The series features comedian Will Forte as Pubba, which makes it even more worthwhile to watch.
In addition, Netflix confirmed the renewal of Sweet Tooth for a second season last July. This family adventure series produced by Robert Downy Jr. will start production in New Zealand next year.
Number of Seasons: 1
Number of Hours Viewed: 60 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 98%
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Emily in Paris Season 1 (2020)
Emily in Paris secures its well-deserved spot in the list of Netflix’s most-watched series. It shares 9th place with the family adventure series, Sweet Tooth.
After making its debut on the small screen in October last year, the comedy-drama immediately racked up 58 million views. The number climbed up to a total of 60 million in its 28 days of release.
This hit rom-com from the creators of Sex and City follows the smart, confident, and stunning Chicago Marketing executive Emily Cooper. After getting her dream job in Paris, Emily embarks on a new and exciting adventure in her entire existence. As she embraces a new life in the City of Love, she struggles to juggle work, friends, and romance.
Emily in Paris is a light-hearted, delightful, and fun-to-watch series that scored two Golden Globe nominations. The romantic comedy returns for season 2 on the streaming app on December 22, 2021.
Number of Seasons: 1
Number of Hours Viewed: 60 million
Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 69%
IMDb Rating: 7/10