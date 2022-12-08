Much like other European carmakers, Mercedes-Benz is already gradually shifting its fleet to clean energy. With a stellar lineup of all-electric models hitting the market, it’s still catering to clients who are still holding on to traditional motoring. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE is the perfect platform to gently ease owners into the sustainability scene.

With this bad boy, you won’t be missing the iconic rumble of an internal combustion engine. Nevertheless, it’s likewise outfitted with a hybrid system in a bid to minimize emissions. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to an electric motor at the rear axle.

Both combine to output 802 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, its AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission improves response time. This allows the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE to zip from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Meanwhile, the sporty sedan can hit an electronically limited top speed of 180 mph. The German marque also equips its hybrid luxury machine with seven AMG driving modes. Your Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE promises a dynamic experience with every setting.

These are Comfort, Electric, Sport, Sport+, Slippery, Battery Hold, and Individual. Depending on what is active, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE automatically tweaks specific parameters to deliver top-notch adaptability and versatility. Rear-axle steering makes it an agile ride.

This S-Class receives exclusive detailing to designate its elite status in the roster. Carbon fiber elements shave the weight down, while bespoke cosmetic accents help it stand out. Special badging adorns the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Pricing and delivery dates are yet to be announced.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-AMG