English transitional words are a vital element of the language, as they help ideas flow logically. As a student, you will spend a considerable portion of your time in school writing various types of content: notes, assignments, essays, and many others. Knowing how to use transitional words and phrases for coherent writing goes a long way as an enabler of academic success. Here is a helpful guide to the effective use of transitional words and phrases in writing.

Types of Transitions

Transitional words fall into three major categories, as follows:

Transition words;

Transitions used between sentences;

Transitions between paragraphs.

In the absence of these transitions, writing is challenging to comprehend and can easily confuse the reader.

Choosing Transition Words

There is a wide selection of transition words to use in your work. Always pick one that complements your writing without changing the meaning. Repeating the same transitional words and phrases in one article makes writing dull. If you have been browsing and searching for a domyessay writing papers for me service, opt for an ENL writer for essays written with perfect transitions and to attain better grades.

Application of Transitional Words

Whether you are using a transitional word or phrase, they add readability to any piece of writing and are necessary for high-quality essays. Below are ways to apply transitions in your work for improved coherence.

To Show Addition

There are many times in your writing when you will need to add more information to your already written ideas. Transitions of addition will help you achieve this.

Examples: As a matter of fact, Further, Furthermore, Besides, Moreover, Not to mention, Also, Again, Next, Then

Examples in sentences:

As a matter of fact, Mary just found out that her son is bullied in school, and she is now planning to report the matter.

He is rude, and furthermore, he cares about nobody but himself.

To Show Similarity

When you need to compare two ideas, transitional words or phrases that show similarity are ideal. They allow new ideas to agree with preceding ones.

Examples: In a similar fashion, Wherever, Moreover, Comparatively, In the same way, Likewise, Similarly, Identically

Examples in sentences:

In a similar fashion, she has added four more books to her collection.

Smoking is an unhealthy habit; moreover, it is expensive.

For Emphasis

Academic writing involves stating opinions or the information in your sentences. Using transitional words to add emphasis to your statements makes your essay more convincing.

Examples: Without a doubt, Chiefly, Especially, Particularly, For this reason, So, Again, Even

Examples in sentences:

Without a doubt, she is the best neurosurgeon in this district.

There has been an insatiable demand for supplements, especially after the pandemic.

To Show Contradiction

Transitional words are also helpful for showing a contrast between different ideas in a paragraph or sentence.

Examples: On the contrary, Unlike, Whereas, Though, Despite this, However, Nevertheless, Nonetheless

Examples in sentences:

The beach was nothing like the beautiful paradise we had expected. On the contrary, it was crowded, dirty, and noisy.

I have already had my dinner; however, I am still craving cake.

To Show Result

Result transition words are a helpful addition when writing about the aftermath or sequel of already expressed ideas. They demonstrate the results of certain events.

Examples: As a result, Hence, Consequently, Thus, For this reason, Since, Therefore, Accordingly

Examples in sentences:

She brought geese and chicken from her trip to the countryside. As a result, her backyard is noisy.

Part of the roof caved in after the storm. Consequently, the house is now inhabitable.

To Conclude

At the end of your article or essay, you need to make a convincing ending. Conclusion transitional words wrap up what has already been stated.

Examples: In the end, Ultimately, Finally, Overall, In short, Briefly, Altogether, Definitely

Examples in sentences:

In the end, it is more expensive to rent a car in the long term than to buy one.

Ultimately, there had to be an end to the infighting; it was too costly and time-consuming.

To Indicate Location

Transitional words indicating location are a valuable indicator to draw the reader’s attention to a particular place.

Examples: In the background, Beyond, Below, Above, On the other side, Nearby, Opposite, Here

Examples in sentences:

On the other side of the fence was a beautifully manicured lawn soaking in the sun’s rays.

The boys engaged in a fistfight opposite the school gate.

To Show Time

When you need to indicate the passage of time or allude to a specific time relationship, you can use time transitional words.

Examples: In the meantime, Thereafter, Lastly, Recently, After a short time, Presently, Soon, Next

Examples in Sentences:

In the meantime, try and arrange the clothes in the travel bags while I finish preparing dinner for the guests.

Recently, there has been a viral case of flu spreading around the town.

Conclusion

There are hundreds of transitional words and phrases to make your assignments and essays enjoyable to read and understand. These are just a few to get you started if you have difficulty linking up different thoughts in your work. Transitions are the glue needed to add a logical flow and cohesion to any written work worth reading.