The TISUR Multi-tool Keychain packs the convenience of a portable utility tool and a bottle opener. It is also lightweight so it doesn’t add heft to your pants, belt or wherever you attached it to.

This device may look flimsy because of its small size. It only measures 2.4 x 1.04 x 0.21 inches and weighs 0.68 ounces. But it is strong enough to handle a load that is not limited to just your keys. It can support other portable handyman tools you may want to bring with you on the go. Its carabiner opens wide to give you ample space to connect it to a lot of stuff.

The TISUR Multi-tool Keychain is four times stronger than stainless steel because it is made from Grade 5 Titanium. This construction also makes it lightweight and less prone to rust. It boasts a streamlined interface and a unique design thanks to CNC cutting precision. When it comes to a keychain, convenience is a must. This tool is a breeze to use with a one-handed operation.

Best of all, it features three separate openings so you’re not limited to just one tether or loop. It comes with its own keyring for further portability. There are also quick-fix tools integrated into its small frame, tools that you may never know you need on the go. It has a bottle opener, tape cutter, scorer, flat-head screwdriver, a pry tool, and hex wrenches. The TISUR Multi-tool Keychain is definitely a versatile everyday carry that is not load-bearing and looks great in any attire.

Images courtesy of TISUR