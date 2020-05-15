Insulated bottles are not just good for travel, sports or any outdoor activity. They are also handy during long work hours when you don’t have time to stand up to get water or coffee to drink. The Takeya Traveler Insulated Travel Mug fulfills this purpose as it keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours and ensures a safe drinking experience.

It uses a double-walled vacuum made from rust-resistant and BPA free food-grade 18/8 stainless steel to ensure a pure taste. The interior insulation prevents condensation and protects the hand from hot or cold drinks. It can sustain heat for 12 hours and keep cold drinks cold for 24 hours. This bottle features a one-touch open and close operation for easy one-handed operation. It also has a slide lock to ensure a leak-proof and safe drinking experience. A visual red tab tells you when the lock is in place. The lid flips open through external spring mechanism and locks out of the way during drinking.

The Takeya Traveler Insulated Travel Mug features an elongated and contoured lip for safe and easy sipping of hot drinks. It is just the perfect size for your homebrew and fits the height under most single-serve brewers so you can fill and refill it with ease. It has a built-in silicone coaster.

This travel bottle is a comfort to have around because of its portability. It features a slim profile for easy handling and its size fits most cup/bottle holder in cars, bikes, and more. It even comes with a loop handle for on-the-go carry. Best of all, it comes in different colors including Arctic, Ash Rose, Bluestone, Merlot, Onyx, Steel, Aqua, and Mint.

