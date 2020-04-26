We believe that it would be difficult to find what could be better than an Aston Martin with aftermarket tuning. Sure, other supercars or hypercars could possibly surpass the performance and luxury of the British marque. However, the pedigree that comes with winged emblem is generally like no other. Therefore, the Aston Martin V12 Zagato Heritage TWINS from R-Reforged is for those who want more than one automotive masterpiece in their garage.

This bespoke project comes from a Swiss shop with a penchant for Aston Martins. Thus, it is clear that a lot of love and care is going into each pair. The company is paying homage to the Italian coachbuilder’s outstanding work on the Vantage V12 in 2011. Thus, what we have here is an international blend of craftsmanship sure to attract attention anywhere.

The Aston Martin V12 Zagato Heritage TWINS features two versions of the Vantage V12 – a Coupe and Speedster. It’s a great way for owners to flaunt their extravagance with a top-down or more traditional experience. R-Reforged is tuning the stock 5.9-liter V12 engines up to 600 horsepower, which is an 85 hp bump.

Production by hand will be in R-Reforged’s new U.K. assembly line with several customization options available. The available images of the pair show a silver and gold colorway. Nevertheless, buyers can probably personalize the paint job to suit their tastes. The Aston Martin V12 Zagato Heritage TWINS will ship with intricate aesthetics based on the automotive designs of the 1950s and 1960s. Only 19 pairs are heading for production.

Images courtesy of R-Reforged