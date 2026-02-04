One of the most essential EDC items guys often overlook is a wallet. We tend to focus too much on tools and gadgets that we forget the benefits this accessory brings to the table. Given the conveniences offered by technology, a lot of us now rely on crypto wallets, NFC, and QR codes for monetary transactions. Thus, smartphones and smartwatches have practically replaced cash and plastic. Despite these advantages, a traditional wallet such as the NOMAD still comes in handy.

Think about it! We all need something to carry personal identification documents, credit cards, debit cards, physical currency, and other related items. Unfortunately, the mainstream options often come with outdated designs. These are either too bulky or are made with synthetic materials. On the other hand, the NOMAD goes for a modest yet striking design and a compact form factor for the discerning user.

Getting To Know The NOMAD

As its crowdfunding page tells us, the NOMAD is a “minimalist leather wallet.” At first glance, it’s clear this product is thoughtfully designed. Each draws inspiration from the countries and places the designer and his family have visited before.

A quote from the Kickstarter campaign reads: “We are a family of 5 that has been traveling the world for the past 2 years. The NOMAD wallet was inspired and designed by those travels.” These are carefully crafted in the United States of America, out of genuine Italian leather sourced from Tuscany.

Over time, it will develop a distinct patina as the material naturally does. Eventually, no two wallets will ever look the same. Basically, every owner holds a bespoke example that ages uniquely along with them. We have a bi-fold configuration with laser-cut Cordura laminate inner sleeves.

The fabric is highly regarded for its durability. You can typically find it in tactical gear or outdoor apparel. Hence, whatever you slip inside this bad boy stays firmly in place and protected from the elements. It can hold five to six cards, a couple of bills, and maybe a few coins.

“As a Father of 3 little kids, there is already so much going on that for my own Everyday Carry I like to keep it Simple, Functional, & Timeless. The NOMAD Wallet embodies those principles and is the wallet you will choose to carry on the Daily,” notes the designer.

Styles And Dimensions

The NOMAD is the second project by Live The Creed and follows the successfully funded STASH-X Mini EDC Pouch. Regarding the size, you have a pocket-friendly outline with rounded edges that is ever so slightly larger than the standard 3.37″ x 2.13″ x 0.03″ credit/debit card.

As of this writing, there are three laser-etched styles to pick from. Fans of darker shades will love the one with a lion emblem. Next is the version with a camouflage pattern for a military motif. Lastly, there is the brown variant with a cool topographical pattern.

Our Takeaway

Given the overwhelming number of choices available, it’s common for crowdfunded alternatives to fly under the radar. Thankfully, the team behind the NOMAD got in touch with us. Based on the details we have outlined so far, there’s virtually nothing that would count as a dealbreaker here.

The NOMAD wallet holds a reasonable number of cards, and it fits ergonomically in most pockets (we prefer to keep ours in the front pockets of our pants). Furthermore, the small inner sleeve for coins can likewise hold an Apple AirTag or other button-shaped tracking devices.

