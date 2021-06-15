We’re going to help you plan your Netflix sessions with a list of everything that’s coming to Netflix in June, 2021.
We have the list of New Netflix Releases for June, 2021. Very exciting month for movie lovers especially in the third week of the month, where there are a lot of classics and all-timers.
What better way to spend your free time, for the lazy ones, than to watch your favorite shows and movies on Netflix. Plan your weekends with a loved one or friends by going through the list below, there’s something new almost every day in June. Plenty of Kevin Hart stand-up comedy will also be available to stream. Check out the full list below;
Here’s the List of What’s New on Netflix – June 2021
Available June 1
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand By Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme – Netflix Family
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Available June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval – Netflix Film
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Available June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up – Netflix Comedy Special
Creator’s File: GOLD – Netflix Series
Dancing Queens – Netflix Film
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 – Netflix Film
Summertime: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Available June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet – Netflix Documentary
Feel Good: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Sweet Tooth – Netflix Series
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys – Netflix Film
Xtreme – Netflix Film
Available June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats – Netflix Documentary
Available June 7
Vampire Academy
Available June 9
Awake – Netflix Film
Fresh, Fried & Crispy – Netflix Series
L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle – Netflix Film
Available June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos – Netflix Series
Available June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 – Netflix Series
Lupin: Part 2 – Netflix Series
Skater Girl – Netflix Film
Trese – Netflix Anime
Wish Dragon – Netflix Family
Available June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
Available June 14
Elite Short Stories – Netflix Series
Available June 15
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind – Netflix Interactive Experience
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 – Netflix SeriesFTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 – Netflix Family
Available June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town – Netflix Documentary
Silver Skates – Netflix Film
Available June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 – Netflix Series
The Gift: Season 3 – Netflix Series
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Katla – Netflix Series
Silver Linings Playbook
Available June 18
A Family – Netflix Film
Elite: Season 4 – Netflix Series
Fatherhood – Netflix Film
Jagame Thandhiram – Netflix Film
The Rational Life – Netflix Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – Netflix Series
Available June 19
Nevertheless – Netflix Series
Available June 22
This Is Pop – Netflix Documentary
Available June 23
Good on Paper – Netflix Film
The House of Flowers: The Movie – Netflix Film
Murder by the Coast – Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 – Netflix Series
Available June 24
Godzilla Singular Point – Netflix Anime
The Naked Director: Season 2 – Netflix Series
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track – Netflix Documentary
Available June 25
The A List: Season 2 – Netflix Series
The Ice Road – Netflix Film
Sex/Life – Netflix Series
Available June 26
Wonder Boy – Netflix Documentary
Available June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement – Netflix Anime
Available June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 – Netflix Family
Available June 30
America: The Motion Picture – Netflix Film
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork – Netflix Documentary