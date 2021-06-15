We’re going to help you plan your Netflix sessions with a list of everything that’s coming to Netflix in June, 2021.

We have the list of New Netflix Releases for June, 2021. Very exciting month for movie lovers especially in the third week of the month, where there are a lot of classics and all-timers.

What better way to spend your free time, for the lazy ones, than to watch your favorite shows and movies on Netflix. Plan your weekends with a loved one or friends by going through the list below, there’s something new almost every day in June. Plenty of Kevin Hart stand-up comedy will also be available to stream. Check out the full list below;

Here’s the List of What’s New on Netflix – June 2021

Available June 1

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand By Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme – Netflix Family

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Available June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval – Netflix Film

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

Available June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up – Netflix Comedy Special

Creator’s File: GOLD – Netflix Series

Dancing Queens – Netflix Film

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 – Netflix Film

Summertime: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Available June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet – Netflix Documentary

Feel Good: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Sweet Tooth – Netflix Series

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys – Netflix Film

Xtreme – Netflix Film

Available June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats – Netflix Documentary

Available June 7

Vampire Academy

Available June 9

Awake – Netflix Film

Fresh, Fried & Crispy – Netflix Series

L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle – Netflix Film

Available June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos – Netflix Series

Available June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 – Netflix Series

Lupin: Part 2 – Netflix Series

Skater Girl – Netflix Film

Trese – Netflix Anime

Wish Dragon – Netflix Family

Available June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Available June 14

Elite Short Stories – Netflix Series

Available June 15

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind – Netflix Interactive Experience

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 – Netflix SeriesFTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 – Netflix Family

Available June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town – Netflix Documentary

Silver Skates – Netflix Film

Available June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Gift: Season 3 – Netflix Series

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Katla – Netflix Series

Silver Linings Playbook

Available June 18

A Family – Netflix Film

Elite: Season 4 – Netflix Series

Fatherhood – Netflix Film

Jagame Thandhiram – Netflix Film

The Rational Life – Netflix Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – Netflix Series

Available June 19

Nevertheless – Netflix Series

Available June 22

This Is Pop – Netflix Documentary

Available June 23

Good on Paper – Netflix Film

The House of Flowers: The Movie – Netflix Film

Murder by the Coast – Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Available June 24

Godzilla Singular Point – Netflix Anime

The Naked Director: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track – Netflix Documentary

Available June 25

The A List: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Ice Road – Netflix Film

Sex/Life – Netflix Series

Available June 26

Wonder Boy – Netflix Documentary

Available June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement – Netflix Anime

Available June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 – Netflix Family

Available June 30

America: The Motion Picture – Netflix Film

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork – Netflix Documentary