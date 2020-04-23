The Keyport Pivot Essential Bundle is more than just a key organizer. This portable gear also comes with tools that come in handy for everyday general tasks.

The Keyport Pivot is the foundation of this ingenious product. It can hold up to nine keys and a proprietary pivot lock holds the keys in place to prevent unwanted loosening over time. The lock also allows for quick and seamless access. The keys swivel in and out and tuck away silently. It even comes built with a D-ring to attach an auto fob, a carabiner, or a paracord.

The Keyport Pivot Essential Bundle comes with a sturdy chassis made from aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel components. It is meant for everyday carry so it comes in a portable weight and size. It only measures 3.3” x 0.6” x 0.9” and is lightweight at just 1.5 ounces.

What makes this key organizer stand out from its kind is the addition of the MOCA multi-tool that blends in with the Pivot’s chassis. It comes with ten tools you may need for everyday general tasks such as opening bottles, loosening screws, and more. It has a bottle opener, scoring tool, 2″ ruler, multi-wrench (sizes 1/4″, 5/16″, and 3/8″), screwdriver, hex bit driver, and cord cutter+box opener.

Outside of the multi-tools, the Keyport Pivot Essential Bundle also has an LED flashlight with a max 12 lumens output. The mini torch operates using replaceable CR1220 batteries and through an off/on switch integrated into the chassis. Likewise, an engraved serial number on the chassis ensures that you get your Pivot or keys back in case of lost and found scenarios.

Images courtesy of Keyport