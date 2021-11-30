Sparkling honey and sunlight color that raves through the glass. Aroma that speaks the spicy fruity, earthy language. Taste that touches the soul with the intentionally blended lines of roasted nuts, golden apples, caramel, chocolate malt, ginger, and honey. Viscous complex texture that lingers on your taste-buds before dissecting into a sugar-like flavor. Introducing the beer giant’s first-ever take: Five Trail, an intentionally blended American whiskey.

“We’re good at one thing, and that’s beer”, David says while remembering his father’s words. 20 years ago when he proposed this idea of spirit, his father refused to let the company’s wheels move in any direction other than beer.

David Coors’ dream of expanding into the whiskey market was long-awaited. At that time David could only reply, “Ok, yes sir”. But as it seems, deep down, he was still waiting for his lead role to explore new realms.

Into the making of Gentlemen’s drops

“As soon as we established the Next Generation Beverages Division in 2019, I knew one of our first products had to be a whiskey,” David pours out the dream of long-awaited release once again. Since he was tasked with a lead role of Vice President in 2018, it seemed the right time to propose the idea of exploring whiskey space with an epic launch.

“When Gavin said that we needed to innovate and introduce new products, I brought my idea back to the table, and it was approved.”

So, preparations begun. David finally got the opportunity to take a shot. Necessary consumer research was performed.

“We wanted people to be intrigued by that and we know there’s an affinity, with some research, that consumers are open to a spirit or a whiskey from a brewer”, says David.

Turns out, he was well-aware that a beer giant with its premium lights and larges – such as Coors Banquet and Coors Light, priced far lower against this newly introduced whiskey that costs 60$, will do make people pay attention to the story.

Since Molson Coors does not own any distillers yet, they decided to join hands with an award-winning distiller company in Kentucky, Bardstown Bourbon.

However, as soon the discovery starts, a new challenge hits David’s dreams. COVID blocks out everything. Everyone gets quarantined at home. The wheels start to slow down.

“I started sourcing some samples, and then Covid hit. And then I got shingles.”

Although things got a bit dicey, he was still passionate. The man has been waiting for that ‘fruitful spirit’ day for 20 years. So, he began mixing and testing samples from his couch, on his laptop, until he could discover an all-new original flavor you and I would enjoy.

Soon, COVID started to get less tense. The whiskey experts, distillers, and brewers were gathered. Then the dexterous hands joined together, and crafted one hundred unique samples. And after meticulously battle-testing – it was at this moment; a unique, intentional blend of four was discovered, dancing the peak of perfection.

Discover what’s inside and what it’s like

Five Trail is a blend of pre-made, pre-purchased, liquors, mixed to craft an original taste. The blend goes like this: 15% 4-year old Colorado single malt, 35% 4-year old Kentucky four-grain bourbon, 45% 4-year old Indiana’s wheated bourbon, 5% 13-year old Kentucky bourbon, and cut to 95 proofed with pure Mountain Water. (The single Colorado malt is by Coors though.)

The smooth, earthy, and spicy fragrance is distinguishable just 3-inches from the nose. Caramel and vanilla gives it that kick of spice and grain. Before dispersing into sweet sugar-like flavor, the tidy viscous and oily structure, probably due to 13-year old bourbon, lingers around your taste-buds. It is unlike anything linear, hot-shot – Five Trail is carefully made royal with the dynamic texture and taste. As any refined whiskey, drink it straight with a few drops of water, suggested by the maker itself.

A little fun fact: Five Trail name comes from the five generations of Coors family at Molson Coors.

What’s next?

With that release, the American alcoholic beverage market gets a bit more competitive – and complex. Coors’ Five Trail feels like putting a new gladiator right in the middle, in the raging battle-field of whiskey distillers, competing for the winner’s award, cheered by the mixed fans around.

For a smooth release, Five Trail is only launched in four markets yet, where Coors hold the largest distribution space.

Five Trails where to buy: The initial launch is done with 750ml 10,000 bottles of 6-pack cases. Find them in New York City, Atlanta, Colorado, and Nevada.

The cross production of the beer giant is so far fruitful in engaging the consumer retention. We’ll see how far the footprint goes. Keep in touch with Mensgear to see anything new to the story.