The 911 is probably one of the most notable models for its design and impact in the automotive industry. As such, most owners and collectors strive to keep every aspect of the ride in its original state as much as possible. Nevertheless, there are some who might want to add some contemporary upgrades. The only problem is, some of these will require modification to fit properly. To enhance the audio experience, what we have here is the Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) module.

This unique stereo system is unlike third-party offerings that might force vintage 911 owners to defile its dash. The PCCM aims to keep everything in its original form. Therefore, unless you stare at it directly for a period of time, it can pass off as an original deck. This seems like a great workaround for folks who regularly participate in car shows.

The Porsche Classic Communication Management gives your old-school 911 an enhanced acoustic functionality. It practically adds most of the bells and whistles that most modern vehicles come with. We’re talking about 2D/3D GPS, an SD card slot, USB ports, a 3.5-mm aux jack, optional Sirius Satellite Radio, and Bluetooth connectivity.

There are two versions available: a 1-DIN and 2-DIN variant. The former sports a 3.5-inch touch display, while the latter uses a 7-inch screen. According to the product page, these are compatible with the 911F up to the 993 lineups. The beauty of it all is the ease of installation and removal. The Porsche Classic Communication Management shows that the manufacturer loves its machines.

Images courtesy of Porsche