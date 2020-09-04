Your eyes will tend to hurt or feel irritated after spending a few hours in front of the computer. The computer screen emits blue-violet radiation that causes your eyes to feel fatigued. It also triggers other symptoms such as headaches or blurry vision. If you find yourself spending a considerable amount of time in front of your laptop, investing in computer glasses with anti-glare and anti-reflection coatings can help relieve your eyes.

What do computer glasses do?

If you constantly do your coursework without computer glasses, you can experience eye fatigue, blurred vision, and even headaches. Looking at the screen continuously can be especially straining on your eyes. Moreso when as a student, you are required to complete a lot of assignments for your coursework. Of course, every student wants to protect his/her eyesight.

Benefits of using computer glasses

Minimum glare

Computer screen glare can increase the difference between the lighter and darker areas on the screen. Glasses with anti-glare coating can help adjust glare to a minimum and reduce eye strain and fatigue.

Good posture

Some people with blurry eyesight tend to lean forward to look at their screens and make out the detail. As such, they often end up with sore shoulders, necks, and backs. With computer glasses on, the user can see the display clearly even from a distance, thereby reducing the strain on your neck and back. Furthermore, it also helps with headaches that stems poor posture.

Blue-Light Filter

Constant exposure to blue light emitted by screens disrupts your sleep cycle and may cause insomnia. In the long run, this can even lead to macular degeneration — a permanent vision loss — in some cases. While choosing glasses for working on the computer, go for the ones with yellow-tinted lenses. These apparently increase the contrast and help protect your eyes from the screen’s blue-violet radiations.

Increased Eye Focus

Astigmatism is a condition that causes blurry vision in individuals. Computer glasses can actually help correct this. One must always consult with an optometrist before buying most types glasses. This ensures the measurements are accurate enough to provide improved vision during use. These types of customized lenses can help your eyes relax. In turn, this lets you focus better on the object in front of you and enhance your field of view.

Fight CVS Symptoms

Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) is characterized by symptoms such as loss of focus, headaches, red eyes, tiredness, eye twitching, double vision, and neck and shoulder pain. Investing in a good pair of computer glasses will help you fight the symptoms of CVS properly.

It is best to invest in a good pair of glasses if you spend more than two hours every day in front of your computer. With these on, you can effectively protect your eyes and fight any symptoms caused by prolonged exposure to the screen, thus maintaining your ocular health.