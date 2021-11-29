We all know that whispering on Apple’s new fully electric automatic car dates way back. Remember in 2015 when WSJ put on a statement that Apple is all-geared up for a new challenge? Turns out, the secret mission has been running in the background. While Apple remained somewhat silent throughout, someone else decided to break the tension.

Vanarama, a car leasing company in the UK, rendered the detailed 3D concept tour of Titan, based on the original patent by Apple. If you don’t know, patents are for a little sneak-peak before final launch, without full disclosure.

The vehicle leasing company lets you take a tour inside out. Explore if you want.

Apple Car: The speculation of Vanarama

To describe in words, it’s a futuristic sleek SUV with a frosted white exterior, Apple’s logo on the grill, on the rear, and on the wheels. Interior is also Apple’s classic black and white mix, with a large touchscreen covering the entire dashboard, pillarless structure, Apple’s logo on the Siri-powered driver’s handle, and on the seats.

The styling is done as an SUV by Vanarama: it might make sense because of the auto-motive industry’s trend.

“The Apple Car’s retractable door handles resemble iPhone side buttons”, says Vanarama.

Apple’s Long-Anticipated ‘Mysterious Titan’ Fans

A lot of Apple fans, waiting for the brand new ‘iCar’, loved this concept design. Devi Rino, on Twitter, says: “The Apple car already looks way better than the Tesla Cybertruck.”

And also on Twitter, Adam, although seemed to adore the design, gets a bit cheeky about the expected price. “Looks cool, almost affordable. This logo on the steering wheel – I presume it will be removable but for an extra price ;)”

However, some fans were pretty bummed about this viral Apple car speculation.

Sougata says, “Presenting : Apple’s worst kept secret – « Apple Car ». :)”

This release doesn’t represent the finished model, of course. But, since Vanarama used the original patents by Apple, the concept render does add a ‘salty credibility’. Based on the speculation of Vanarama, Apple’s new car almost feels like Elon’s Cybertruck.

The long-rumored Apple Car is still a thing of mystery. No official statement or release dates have been announced by the tech giant. Some experts say we might be driving Titan in 2024. But, that again, without any concrete promise by the iPhone maker.

So, if you’re a long-anticipated Apple fan throbbing for those classic wheels to put your hands on – take this rumor-based 3D concept with a healthy pinch of salt, and…wait.

