As of 2019, the total number of online websites was 1.72 billion. The growth has been steady since 2004 as the Internet became more available. More so, the dynamic marketplace has contributed to the increase in numbers.

We are talking about a high demand for convenient online shopping, businesses using websites to enhance their competitiveness, and much more. Web owners are using digital marketing strategies to increase their conversions and sales, and content marketing is among the most effective strategies they are employing.

Content is the lifeblood of websites, and businesses have dedicated their efforts to grow their traffic for the benefits that come with it. Consistent posting of fresh and relevant content is among the success factors for thriving websites.

Content is king, and it is the fuel for digital marketing success. The following content marketing tactics have worked for big brands and can work for you too.

1. Broadcast Emails

Emails allow communication with multiple prospects at a go. Engaging an audience that you have already worked with will bring faster results. For instance, if you have an essay writing service, you can create a broadcast email that introduces a new feature like online essay reviews or research paper outline development.

By sharing a link with your clients or students you have worked with before, you will get more positive responses. Familiarity puts you in a better position for getting engagement from your audience.

The strategy is also useful for unfamiliar audiences, provided you send the emails at the right time when they are more likely to click.

2. Paid Advertising

Some of the world’s largest corporations have used and keep using paid ads. A whopping 146.92 billion dollars is the revenue Google made in 2020 from advertising alone. Both small businesses and the large corporations that have used the Google Ads platform have a success story to tell.

For example, Sitara Foods decided to leverage Google Ads to drive more traffic to their website by boosting their visibility and brand awareness globally. Today, the business gets three times more than the sales they were making, with 90% of their international sales coming through Google Ads.

Butterfield Market and Catering is yet another Google Ads success story. The family-owned business was founded in 1915 and has even served renowned customers like the Rockefeller family. Despite their interaction with influential persons, the company had not expanded over time.

Butterfield Market and Catering decided to vamp up their websites and started using Google Ads. In less than two years of using the paid ads, they had already experienced a 40% growth. The business expanded from having a grocery store to having a separate catering unit and a bakery. Now, the business has several branches spread across New York City.

This tactic will allow you to enhance your outreach and bring attention to your new content. Paid ads have helped countless small businesses grow and expand.

3. Use Your Best Posts

By looking at the click-through rates and dwell time of the different pages on your website, you can identify the posts that bring the most traffic to your website. Promoting old content can draw attention to your newer posts.

You can refurbish an article and add a link to it. Alternatively, you can add a link at the end of the post and highlight it as a ‘related post.’ If your old post has been generating substantial traffic, it can also promote the new ones.

Republishing your successful blog posts can help other pages get the desired traffic.

4. Make Your Content Shareable

To bring attention to a new piece of content, you need to ensure that as many people as possible can see it. Making your content shareable is a good approach. Whether you are posting on your website or social media platforms, add share buttons that will lead to other platforms.

For instance, if you are posting on Twitter, you can add buttons that will lead users to your Instagram and Facebook pages.

This will increase your reach by making your blog posts visible across multiple platforms. For your audience to click on the share button, however, they have to be impressed. Write articles that appeal to the interests of the audience and are useful.

5. Use Hashtags

Hashtags are a great way to promote new content. For instance, you can leverage hashtags for trending topics to boost your reach. Hashtags will also have them categorized and presented to the targeted audience.

Another way of going about this is by contributing to trending topics. This way, you will put yourself in front of the eyes of a massive audience. However, look for hashtags that are closely related to your niche.

6. Guest Post

Provided you are confident that you can write something of high quality, you can write for other websites to promote your latest or even old posts. Start by looking for authority websites in your niche. Remember that you cannot write for competitors.

A business that provides complementary goods or services would be ideal. For instance, if you are selling auto insurance, you can approach a car sales website. Here, you will get users likely to be interested in your products.

Include a call to action to drive traffic to the new material.

7. Leverage Social Media

Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have over one billion users. Using influencers and paid ads there can draw significant traffic to your content. You can also generate organic traffic to your new page by posting on social media regularly and using the right hashtags.

Use different mediums, be it infographics or videos, and attach a link to your website. For social media to bring good results, establish the right time to post. The off-peak time is the best as your material will not be overshadowed by posts from other users.

Also, establish the time when your audience is active on socials for effective promotion.

Conclusion

Consistent content creation is essential to the success of your digital marketing campaigns. Ensure that your information is visible through the strategies above.

Broadcast emails will help you reach out to people you have worked with before. Paid ads will enhance your reach and can be used to target a specific audience.

Reshare old posts that may have amassed massive traffic before to bring attention to your new posts. Guest blogging is an effective way of reaching people in your niche and directing them to your website.

Share on social media, use hashtags, and include share buttons. The combination of the strategies above will go a long way in driving traffic.