The Back to the Future movie series was undoubtedly influential enough to stay relevant until now. Although the movie misses the mark when it came to predicting the year and technology, it still has a notable impact on popular culture. Aside from the Nike MAG and DMC Delorean, there are other iconic elements from the film that we can own now. Take for example this 1985 Toyota Xtra Cab SR5, which stirs up nostalgic feelings all over again.

Even though it looked familiar at first glance, we had to rewatch some segments of Back to the Future to finally nail it down. That’s right we know some you immediately knew it was Marty McFly’s regular transportation. While the time machine was practically the star of the show, this single-cab pickup truck was also in the spotlight.

Fans and collectors now have the chance to own a piece of Hollywood memorabilia like no other. Relive the scenes of the movie while driving this 1985 Toyota Xtra Cab SR5. On paper, it comes with a 2.4-liter 22RE straight-four engine and a 5-speed manual transmission. The 116-horsepower drivetrain also features a two-speed transfer case for versatility. The previous owner made sure that it has been refreshed for reliability.

Other exciting add-ons include KC HiLites lighting and a suspension rework. Meanwhile, the chrome and black wheels sport Goodyear Wrangler rubber. Aside from its ties to Back to the Future, this 1985 Toyota Xtra Cab SR5 even throws in some freebies. The bonus is a collection of items such as a familiar pair of Nike sneakers, a vintage JVC video camera, and a skateboard.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer